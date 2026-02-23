Syndex Bio unveils mcPCR technology at AGBT 2026 following $15.5 M seed financing

Syndex BioFeb 23 2026

Syndex Bio, a biotechnology company advancing next‑generation molecular diagnostics, today announced the introduction of its proprietary mcPCR (methyl‑copying PCR) platform at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) conference in Orlando, Florida. mcPCR enables 'PCR for methylation', the high-fidelity copying of both DNA methylation and the four-base genetic code during DNA amplification. This overcomes a fundamental limitation of PCR, which cannot amplify DNA methylation patterns that are critical for the detection of many diseases, including cancer. By enabling simpler, faster and more sensitive analysis of methylated DNA, mcPCR will help to transform the testing of clinical samples, especially in non-invasive and small-sample biopsies for early disease detection and recurrence monitoring.

Syndex Bio also announced the successful close of an oversubscribed $15.5 million seed financing led by ARCH Venture Partners, with participation from +ND Capital, OMX Ventures, and Meltwind. The funds will support expansion of the mcPCR platform, development of clinical workflows and applications, and build‑out of the company's R&D footprint in Cambridge, UK.

In conjunction with the financing, Gautam Kollu, former Chief Commercial Officer of Grail, joins the newly formed Board of Directors alongside Patrick Weiss (Chairman), Geoff Smith, Sean Kendall, and Eric Moessinger.

"Syndex Bio's mcPCR platform makes amplifying DNA methylation possible for the first time. This powerful method will redefine the sensitivity and accuracy that is achievable in DNA methylation analysis, opening new possibilities for early detection and disease monitoring," said Geoff Smith, PhD, Founder and CEO of Syndex Bio. "We're honored to have the support of world‑class investors and advisors as we advance toward clinical translation."

The mcPCR platform removes the technical barriers that have long limited epigenetics, finally allowing us to tap into the highest-value segments of the molecular diagnostics market. This capability is essential for expanding precise clinical testing across diverse disease areas, where sensitivity has historically been the bottleneck. I look forward to helping the team bring such a high-impact platform technology to the global stage."

Gautam Kollu, Board Member, Syndex Bio

Sean Kendall, Board Member at Syndex Bio and Partner at ARCH Venture Partners, said: "This milestone is testament to Syndex Bio's talented team and their extraordinary efforts in launching this foundational technology. We believe mcPCR holds the potential to elevate the accuracy and speed of cancer screening and diagnosis and look forward to seeing the company continue to go from strength to strength."

The company's Founder and CEO, Geoff Smith, PhD, will present a poster (#470) titled "mcPCR: PCR For Methylation" at the AGBT General Meeting from 23-26 February 2026.

Source:

Syndex Bio

