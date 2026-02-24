Moderate physical activity lowers risk of sarcopenic obesity in seniors

Örebro UniversityFeb 24 2026

Older people who are physically active have a significantly lower risk of developing sarcopenic obesity - a combination of obesity and weak muscles. This is shown by new research from örebro University. The results indicate that even moderate exercise can make a significant difference.

A new study, led by Andreas Nilsson, docent in sports science at örebro University, and his colleague, Professor Fawzi Kadi, shows that physical activity - even at levels below the currently recommended level - is linked to a significantly reduced risk of sarcopenic obesity. This combination involves both high fat mass and low muscle strength, which, in turn, increases the risk of disease, reduced function, and loss of independence in older people.

Our results show that even moderate activity, such as walking at a brisk pace for 75 minutes per week, reduces the risk by up to 50 per cent compared with being completely inactive. The most active participants had up to an 80 per cent lower risk."

Andreas Nilsson, docent in sports science at örebro University

All physical activity counts

The study included more than 860 people aged 65-79 across four European countries. Participants' physical activity was measured objectively using motion sensors. The researchers found that even low-intensity physical activity - such as standing and moving slowly - had a protective effect in older adults who otherwise did not meet the recommended exercise levels.

"For those who are unable to engage in more strenuous physical activity, it can still be very valuable to reduce the time spent sitting still - all physical activity counts," says Andreas Nilsson.

The results have been adjusted for other factors, including diet, inflammation and muscle-weakening diseases. The study has been published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle.

Source:

Örebro University

Journal reference:

Nilsson, A., et al. (2025). Accelerometer‐Determined Physical Activity and Sarcopenic Obesity Risk in Older European Men and Women. Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle. DOI: 10.1002/jcsm.70149. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/jcsm.70149

