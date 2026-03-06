Post amputation pain differs with movement and prosthetic type

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz have identified a critical gap in how post-amputation pain is evaluated and treated. The study shows that pain after lower limb amputation is not a single uniform condition but a set of distinct experiences that change depending on activity level and prosthetic design. These findings could influence care strategies for the nearly two million Americans living with limb loss, a number expected to grow in the coming decades.

The research, recently published in PM&R, examined 83 adults living with unilateral transfemoral or transtibial amputation. Participants reported their pain at rest and during real-world movement to better reflect daily challenges.

"Untreated or improperly treated pain can severely limit mobility, delay return to work, disrupt sleep and significantly diminish quality of life. This underscores the urgent need for a more precise, personalized approach to care," said Danielle Melton, MD, senior author of the study, professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation and co-director of amputation medicine and rehabilitation for the Osseointegration and Limb Restoration Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz.

Three types of post-amputation pain

The study showed most participants experienced more than one type of pain. They include:

Phantom limb pain : pain perceived in the missing portion of the limb

: pain perceived in the missing portion of the limb Residual limb pain : pain in the remaining portion of the limb

: pain in the remaining portion of the limb Musculoskeletal pain: back, hip, or joint pain that can develop due to changes in walking mechanics

Each pain behaved differently during activity, showing why combining all pain into a single overall score can mask important patterns.

Key findings on pain and activity

Musculoskeletal pain increased significantly during walking and daily movement with socket prostheses, suggesting improvements in gait and load distribution may help alleviate secondary pain.

Residual limb pain was closely associated with challenges completing daily tasks and reduced quality of life in participants using traditional socket prostheses, but not bone-anchored limbs, highlighting the impact of socket pressure on overall wellbeing.

Phantom limb pain showed a more variable pattern and did not consistently increase with activity, particularly in individuals using osseointegrated prostheses.

Not all post amputation pain is the same, and separating pain types could aid clinicians to improve mobility, comfort and long-term outcomes. Too often, patients are asked to rate their overall pain with a single number. If we don't distinguish between them, we may miss opportunities to treat the real source of the problem." Eric J. Earley, PhD, assistant research professor of orthopedics, CU Anschutz School of Medicine and lead author of the study

Why prosthetic design matters

The study also compared people using traditional socket prostheses with those using bone anchored limb (BAL) systems. It found that pain experiences differ not just in intensity but in how they respond to activity. For users of socket prostheses, higher levels of physical activity, such as walking, were linked with increased musculoskeletal pain. For those with bone anchored limbs, pain did not increase with activity and was far less tied to movement level overall. This suggests that the osseointegrated design leads to a more consistent pain experience during everyday activities compared to socket systems.

By capturing pain not just at rest but across different activity intensities, the study highlights that some socket prosthesis users experience pain that spikes with movement, while those with bone anchored limbs often report stable pain levels regardless of activity. These differences underscore how prosthetic design can directly influence comfort during real-world movement, with implications for mobility, daily function and quality of life.

Implications for care

The study suggests clinicians should assess each type of pain separately. A more detailed assessment may help guide:

Targeted prosthetic adjustments

Gait-focused physical therapy

Treatments specific to phantom limb pain

Rehabilitation for musculoskeletal strain

"For many patients, pain determines whether they can stay active and independent," said Melton. "Different pains require different solutions. More detailed pain assessment may lead to better treatment decisions and improved daily functioning for people living with limb loss giving them a better quality of life."

For more information please visit the CU Anschutz Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the CU Anschutz Limb Restoration Program.