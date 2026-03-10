AI-powered wearable ECG system detects myocardial ischemia minutes earlier

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Beijing Institute of Technology Press Co., LtdMar 10 2026

Myocardial ischemia, the primary driver of heart attacks, remains the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Delays in diagnosis directly correlate with increased myocardial necrosis, higher complication rates, and elevated mortality. While traditional 12-lead ECG is the clinical gold standard for ischemia detection, its episodic nature fails to capture transient, unpredictable ischemic episodes during continuous ambulatory monitoring. Though wearable ECG devices have excelled at detecting arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation (with over 95% sensitivity), their utility for ischemia detection has long been limited by the subtle, multiscale temporal changes in ECG waveforms that mark ischemic progression-from minute alterations in the ST-segment and T-wave to beat-to-beat variability shifts that evolve over minutes to hours.

To address these longstanding clinical gaps, the research team developed a hierarchical temporal fusion transformer architecture that models ischemic dynamics across three physiologically critical timescales simultaneously: intra-beat morphological feature extraction to capture the earliest ischemic markers, inter-beat variability modeling to track cardiac stress progression, and long-term trend analysis via dilated temporal convolutional networks. The framework uses dual-task learning to jointly predict impending ischemia and stratify post-reperfusion injury risk, boosting performance through shared pathophysiological representations. The system pairs with an FDA-cleared, chest-worn single-lead ECG patch with 14-day continuous monitoring capability and over 92% signal quality acceptance during daily activities.

Validated across four large-scale datasets encompassing 108,778 total patients (including 17,173 ischemia-positive cases), the framework achieved an overall area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) of 0.947 for ischemia detection, a 4.8% to 9.5% relative improvement over state-of-the-art baseline models. It reached 84.1% to 87.3% sensitivity at 90% specificity across all cohorts, with a concordance index (C-index) of 0.923 for post-reperfusion risk stratification. Critically, the system maintained an 88.7% positive predictive value (PPV) at 15 minutes and 84.1% at 20 minutes, ensuring reliable, actionable alerts with minimal false positives to avoid clinician alert fatigue. It delivered consistent performance across all age, sex, and comorbidity subgroups, with no evidence of demographic bias. For real-world deployment, the full model runs inference on 10-second ECG segments in just 47.3 ms, with a lightweight pruned variant reducing inference time to 28.6 ms while retaining an AUROC above 0.93, making it compatible with standard clinical hardware.

The 18.4-minute early warning window addresses the core clinical challenge of "time is muscle" in acute coronary syndrome management, enabling bedside assessments, emergency protocol initiation, and catheterization lab mobilization before irreversible myocardial damage occurs. The system's attention patterns align closely with cardiologist-identified ischemic markers (Spearman correlation 0.78–0.84), ensuring strong clinical interpretability. Limitations include the predominantly Chinese hospital-based study cohorts, requiring further validation across diverse ethnic, socioeconomic, and healthcare settings, alongside prospective clinical trials to confirm real-world patient outcomes. Future research will expand the framework to predict additional cardiovascular events, integrate electronic health records for personalized risk assessment, and develop federated learning approaches to protect patient privacy while refining model performance.

Related Stories

Authors of the paper include Songtao An, Jiamin Yuan, Yang Pan, Miaoqing Ye, Zhenghan Chen, Minying Li, Panyue Yan, Jiali Yao, Yujie Guan, Yan Lin, Wenjuan Wang, Haliminai Dilimulati, Yuanyin Teng, Keyu Dai, Yuqi Bai, Junbo Ge, and Dong Deng.

This research was partially supported by the Youth Programme of National Natural Science Foundation of China (No. 82304983), the National Natural Science Grant of China (No. 81970312), the Soochow University Horizontal Project (Code Numbers: H230269 and H240140), and the Multi-center Clinical Research Project for Major Diseases in Suzhou (Grant Number: DZXYJ202302). This research is supported by the Undergraduate Innovation Laboratory of School of Pharmaceutical Science, Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine.

Source:

Beijing Institute of Technology Press Co., Ltd

Journal reference:

An, S., et al. (2026). Bionic Wearable ECG with MLLMs: Coherent Temporal Modeling for Early Ischemia Warning. Cyborg and Bionic Systems. DOI: 10.34133/cbsystems.0501. https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/cbsystems.0501

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI editing tools make more corrections but reduce writing quality
Large language models excel in tests yet struggle to guide real patient decisions
DeepRare AI helps shorten the rare disease diagnostic journey with evidence-linked predictions
Not all children with autism benefit from early language therapy
Wearable AI device turns silent throat signals into fluent speech for stroke patients
Human researchers still outperform AI when it comes to writing trustworthy systematic reviews
Do lifestyle choices affect university students' grades
Growing up bilingual does not disrupt parent–child brain bonding

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Can one AI analyze all medical scans? MedVersa shows promise across multiple imaging tasks