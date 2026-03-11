Abortion bans increase birth rates and demand for nutrition assistance

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyMar 11 2026

A study in Economic Inquiry reveals how total abortion bans are reshaping public health systems and safety‐net programs in the United States.

Using state‐level data from 2017–2023, Lilly Springer, a PhD candidate at the University of Kansas, found that states with full abortion bans (after the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion with the Dobbs decision in 2022) experienced a 1.6% increased birth rate in 2023. They also experienced 4.3% and 2.1% increases in participation in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) among postpartum women and formula‐fed infants, respectively.

These changes led to a $6.9 million increase in WIC food‐assistance costs in 2023, revealing how abortion bans can rapidly increase demand on federally funded nutrition programs.

The findings highlight important under‐examined consequences of reproductive policy on state budgets, public health infrastructure, and low‐income families."

Lilly Springer, PhD candidate, University of Kansas

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Springer, L. (2026) Downstream Effects of Post-Dobbs Abortion Bans: Birth Rates and WIC. Economic Inquiry. DOI: 10.1111/ecin.70053. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ecin.70053

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Higher ultra-processed food intake aligns with greater binge eating risk in obesity study
National study maps where food additives come from in children’s and adults’ diets
New rapid PCR method detects Salmonella in food within hours
Role of food nutrients in reducing oxidative stress linked to micro- and nanoplastics
Why we keep craving food even when we are full
What happens to your body when you eat takeaway food too often?
Short anti-junk food ads cut adult cravings
Can dietary supplements support nutrition security as climate change disrupts food systems?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study finds most sustainable diet indices overlook industrial food processing