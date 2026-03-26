DICP scientists develop high-efficiency CO2 hydrogenation catalyst

Formate is a key chemical building block widely used across industries. Converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into formate via hydrogenation provides a promising approach to transform a greenhouse gas into a high-value chemical. However, while heterogeneous catalysts based on non-precious metals have been explored for this reaction, their practical application has been limited by low intrinsic reactivity.
To address this issue, a research team from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a novel catalyst that enables efficient CO2 hydrogenation to formate. Their findings were recently published in Nature Communications.
The researchers confined cobalt (Co) atoms within the MoS2 lattice to create highly active sulfur vacancy (SV)-confined Co-Mo sites.
They found that the lower coordination number of Co compared to Mo weakens the bonding interaction between the lattice-confined Co-Mo pair and surface sulfur or oxygen species. This facilitates the hydrogenation-driven removal of sulfur or oxygen, generating SVs. These exposed SV-confined Co-Mo sites-characterized by moderate CO2 adsorption at both edges and basal planes-suppress C-O bond cleavage and favor formate formation, resulting in superior catalytic activity and selectivity.
The Co-MoS2 catalyst achieved a formate production rate of 17.0 mmol gcat.-1 h-1 with over 99% selectivity at 200 °C-nearly three times that of pristine MoS2. Moreover, its activity remained stable for more than 80 hours across eight reaction cycles, demonstrating high durability.
This work offers a promising method for generating abundant oxygen-tolerant SVs by confining Co in the MoS2 lattice to modulate its electronic structure, thereby improving the catalytic performance of CO2 hydrogenation to formate."
Dehui Deng, Study Corresponding Author and Professor, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics
Source:
Journal reference:
Wang, Z., et al (2026). Sulfur vacancy-confined Co-Mo sites in MoS2 for high-efficiency CO2 hydrogenation to formate. Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-69780-8. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-69780-8.