The lifelong cardiovascular impact of placental abruption

Rutgers Health research shows the risk of developing early cardiovascular disease or dying from cardiovascular disease by the age of 28 was 4.6 times higher among people born to mothers who had a placental abruption during their pregnancy.

This finding was compared to people whose birth didn't not have this complication, according to a study by lead author Cande Ananth, chief of the division of epidemiology and biostatistics in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.

Placental abruption occurs when the placenta separates from the uterus before birth, rather than after delivery. According to the American Heart Association's 2026 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, this condition occurs in up to 1% of pregnancies in the general population.

Our study suggests that placental abruption needs to be taken as a very serious complication for the mother and also potentially affects the baby's cardiovascular health later in life. Most treatment recommendations after a placental abruption focus on following the mother after a pregnancy complication; however, it's important that their children are also monitored to identify potential complications due to their increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Having cardio-obstetrics working together with pediatric programs in medical schools and hospitals will be important to provide support and monitor the health of these mothers and their babies as they grow up." Cande Ananth, Study Lead Author and Chief, Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers University

Researchers involved in the study report that these children were 2.4 times more at risk of stroke hospitalization, and that heart disease and stroke risks were even higher among children younger than 12 months old. Also, pregnancies in women older than 35 or experiencing twin pregnancies were more vulnerable to these conditions.

"Placental abruption is a sudden and often catastrophic event that cannot be prevented and comes with no warning," Ananth added. "Older women or those expecting more than one baby, such as twins or triplets, have an increased risk of developing this condition. Health care professionals should support patients in maintaining a healthy lifestyle to protect their own health and their baby's."

The study's authors said more research is needed to understand how placental abruption affects heart health in children born of these pregnancies. This study is the first to discover a link between the two. However, the findings are based on a review of hospital birth and death records that show a correlation, and more research is needed to establish a cause-and-effect-relationship.