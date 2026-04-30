GLP-1 drugs reduce risk of major adverse cardiovascular events

New research has shown that GLP‑1 weight-loss drugs deliver protection against heart attacks, strokes and premature death over a sustained period of time.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) analyzed data from more than 90,000 patients enrolled in large-scale international studies and found that people given glucagon-like peptide‑1 (GLP‑1) receptor agonists were significantly less likely to suffer major cardiovascular events than those given a placebo.

The review of 11 major cardiovascular outcome trials, published in the journal Cardiovascular Diabetology – Endocrinology Reports showed treatment with GLP‑1 receptor agonists reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death, by approximately 13% compared with placebo over an average follow‑up of almost three years.

The research is significant because it has focused on the long-term benefits of the drug – only studies with a minimum of one year follow-up were considered. The results are also independent of whether or not a patient is diabetic.

Patients taking the drugs were also less likely to die from any cause, and experienced lower rates of non‑fatal heart attacks, non‑fatal strokes and hospital admissions for heart failure.

The benefits were seen in people already at high cardiovascular risk, including those with type 2 diabetes, obesity or existing heart disease.

The review found no meaningful increase in serious safety concerns, such as severe hypoglycaemia or acute pancreatitis, compared with placebo. Gastrointestinal side effects, including nausea and vomiting, were more common, but are already well recognised.

GLP‑1 receptor agonists include medications such as semaglutide, liraglutide and dulaglutide, have attracted widespread attention in recent years because of their effectiveness in treating obesity.

Lead author Dr Simon Cork, Physiology lead at Anglia Ruskin University's School of Medicine, said: "This is the most comprehensive review to date of long‑term cardiovascular outcome trials for GLP‑1 receptor agonists. We know that one of the factors that weighs on people's minds when considering going onto these drugs is the potential long-term side effects.

"Our results show that, when taken over a prolonged period of at least one year, these medications do much more than help control blood sugar or weight. They significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes and premature death in people who are already vulnerable.

"We found the benefits to be consistent across different drugs, trial designs and patient groups. This has important implications for clinical practice and health policy, particularly given cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the UK.

"These drugs have the potential to become a key part of healthcare strategies, especially for people with type 2 diabetes or established heart disease. Using them earlier and more widely across populations could help prevent thousands of serious cardiovascular events."