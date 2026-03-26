Proposed policy solutions for the worldwide rise in chronic diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of SydneyMar 26 2026

Chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, neurocognitive disorders and infertility are rising globally, with health-harming products such as fossil fuels, tobacco, ultra‑processed foods, toxic chemicals, plastics and alcohol being major contributors, say the authors of a new paper published in New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The authors include proposed solutions, including policy safeguards and a stronger research focus on the risks to health connected with corporate activity.

This is the first time the NEJM has published a paper which recognises corporations that manufacture and market health-harming products as primary vectors of non-communicable disease.

Corporate drivers of chronic disease

The global increase in certain chronic diseases is startling."

Dr. Nicholas Chartres, Study Lead Author and Researcher, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney

He is the scientific lead to the Center to End Corporate Harm at the UC San Francisco.

Dr. Chartres added, "Increases in health-harming products mirror the rise in certain chronic diseases to a disturbing extent. Chronic diseases now account for 74 percent of deaths around the world."

Globally, five commercial products are key factors in 31 percent of all deaths each year:

  • Fossil fuels contribute to 8.1 million deaths
  • Tobacco contributes to 7.2 million deaths
  • Ultra-processed foods contribute to 2.3 million deaths
  • Chemicals (manufactured chemicals used in commerce and pesticides) contribute to 1.8 million deaths
  • Alcohol contributes to 1.8 million deaths.

"To protect our health, it is critical to analyse and understand these corporate drivers of disease and how to curb their influence," Dr Chartres said.

Lessons from tobacco industry reform

Industry documents have shown that tobacco-company executives knew for decades that smoking caused cancer and that nicotine was addictive yet concealed this information from the public.

"Research on the tobacco industry provides a blueprint for identifying and counteracting other corporate influences on health," said Dr Chartres.

Related Stories

"In the United States, tobacco-documents research led to sweeping policy changes including local tobacco bans, national and state tax increases, state and local smoke-free policies, and a federal investigation of the industry.

"A significant drop in smoking occurred in high-income countries once the tobacco industry lies about the safety of their products were exposed alongside major anti-smoking campaigns. It is estimated that more than 37 million lives have been saved to date.

"Clinicians, the public, media and policy makers need to understand that these health harming industries all apply the same set of tactics used by 'Big Tobacco' to create uncertainty about the harms of their products, delay regulation and therefore continue to profit from their sale - while we increasingly become sick from consuming them and ultimately pay the price with our health.

"We must regulate these products like we have with tobacco," he said.

Co-author of the paper Tracey J. Woodruff, co-founder of the Center to End Corporate Harm, said: "A clear solution to corporate drivers of disease is to enact similar restrictions on policy influence for all health-harming industries."

Proposed solutions

Dr Chartres added: "In the paper we propose solutions to safeguard policy from corporate influence, such as rules that prohibit health-harming industries from engaging in policy via a global treaty – which would be similar to the tobacco treaty; databases that track and expose industry payments to scientists and policymakers; and governments prohibiting financial ties between industry and researchers."

"We believe that the medical and health fields should prioritise research on, and communication about, risks to health associated with corporate activity."

Source:

University of Sydney

Journal reference:

Consortium of the Center to End Corporate Harm, University of California, San Francisco (2026). Corporate Vectors of Chronic Disease — Using Internal Industry Documents to Craft Counterstrategies. New England Journal of Medicine. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMms2507028. https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMms2507028.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Following the EAT-Lancet diet lowers chronic kidney disease risk
Obesity drives shared genetic risk behind many chronic disease combinations
A healthier thymus predicts longer life and lower cancer and heart disease risk in adults
How one antibiotic dose can reshape your gut microbiome for years
Can eating almonds reduce inflammation in obesity?
How are GLP-1 drugs reshaping treatment for obesity, diabetes, and heart disease?
Yogurt, cheese, and chocolate consumption is tied to reduced mortality risk, researchers report
Chronic back pain predicts poor sleep in older men

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
More iron, less damage: why chronic lung infections persist