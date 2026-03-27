UMGCCC awarded $3 million to train the next generation of oncology researchers

The University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center (UMGCCC) has been awarded a prestigious $3 million National Cancer Institute (NCI) Career Development Award to train the next generation of oncology researchers focused on treating patients of all backgrounds.

The Advancing Oncologic Research Communities in Health Equity (ARCH) K12 Program will support early-career faculty and postdoctoral fellows in their final stages of training who are interested in pursuing research to improve cancer outcomes for patients from a broad range of backgrounds in our community.

"This award is a recognition of UMGCCC's excellence in community-informed cancer research and treatment that is tailored to the patients we serve in Baltimore, Maryland, and beyond," said Taofeek K. Owonikoko, MD, Executive Director of UMGCCC who is also the Kevin J. Cullen M.D. Distinguished Professor in Oncology at the UM School of Medicine. (UMSOM) "We are proud that the NCI recognizes our unique relationship with the community and feel prepared to succeed in training the next generation to carry on this work."

Dr. Owonikoko is one of three Principal Investigators who were granted the award. His Co-Principal Investigators are UMGCCC Deputy Director Stuart Martin, PhD, and Rebecca G. Nowak, PhD, MPH, Associate Professor of Epidemiology & Public Health at UMSOM. Together they will oversee the program and study its impact. UMGCCC was the only Cancer Center in the country to be awarded this grant by the NCI in 2025.

"Developments in cancer research over the last three decades have completely changed the prognosis for many forms of cancer," said Dr. Martin, who also serves as UMSOM Chair of Pharmacology & Physiology. "We have the opportunity to keep this momentum going by investing in researchers at an early stage in their careers, especially those with a commitment to community oncology. I truly believe this award will have a tangible impact on patients in the not-so-distant future."

The $3 million award will be distributed over a five-year period. Interested applicants affiliated with the University of Maryland Baltimore (UMB) are invited to apply for the ARCH K12 Program by April 8, 2026. Accepted scholars will receive two years of comprehensive support and mentorship.

"As an epidemiologist, I am excited about the opportunity to make breakthroughs in tracking and preventing cancer," said Dr. Nowak. "This NCI award will provide important support to answer questions about this disease and how it impacts our communities."