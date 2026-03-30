Children’s screen use surged significantly during and after pandemic

First systematic review to track long-term trends across pre- and post-pandemic periods finds dramatic rise in screen use among children and adolescents.

Screen time among children and adolescents has increased significantly over the past three decades, with clear rise occurring after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new systematic review conducted at the University of Turku, Finland.



The review analyzed 60 peer-reviewed studies published between 1991 and 2022 and is the first to comprehensively examine long-term trends in screen time use among individuals aged 0-19 years across both pre-pandemic and pandemic periods.



Postdoctoral Researcher Yuko Mori from the Research Centre for Child Psychiatry at the University of Turku, Finland, the shared lead author, tells that the nature of screen use has changed dramatically, shifting from traditional television to more interactive and personalised digital devices, such as mobile phones and video games. Earlier studies focused mainly on TV viewing, but from the mid-2010s onward, research began to include newer devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

Interestingly, even during the pandemic, television viewing continued to decline." Yuko Mori, Postdoctoral Researcher, Research Centre for Child Psychiatry, University of Turku, Finland

School closures during the pandemic intensified screen dependence

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, research showed a mixed picture, as most studies indicated an increasing trend while others showed mixed results. The majority of studies conducted after the pandemic showed a dramatic increase in both total and leisure screen time among children and adolescents.



Across age groups, older children and adolescents generally reported higher screen time than younger children.



"This likely reflects developmental factors," says shared lead author Sanju Silwal, Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Turku. "Adolescence is a life stage where peer relationships, online social interaction, and romantic relationships become increasingly central."



The increase in screen time was observed across socioeconomic groups, but it was more pronounced among children from higher socioeconomic backgrounds. The authors suggest this may reflect greater access to personal digital devices.

Guidance needed for healthy screen use

The sustained rise in screen exposure raises concerns regarding potential impacts on physical health, mental well-being, sleep, and development. Beyond time spent on digital devices, digital environments may expose young people to cyberbullying, inappropriate content, and unrealistic body ideals.



Several countries have introduced regulatory measures in response to growing concerns about youth digital media use. The authors emphasise that effective responses must be grounded in high-quality evidence.

Most research has focused on the duration of screen use rather than the quality, context, or content of digital activities. The authors call for future research to adopt a more nuanced and multidimensional approach, examining not only how much time children spend on screens but also what they are doing online and how it affects their well-being.



"Technology offers tremendous opportunities, but it also presents risks," Silwal notes. "To ensure that children benefit from digital environments, we need continuous research, evidence-based policies, and coordinated efforts from families, schools, communities, and governments."



This systematic review was funded by the INVEST Flagship programme of the Research Council of Finland and the European Research Council under the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.