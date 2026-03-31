Strategic Partnerships at PHARMAP 2026 – Big Pharma’s Shift Toward CDMOs and CMOs

Mar 31 2026

Outsourcing is no longer just about cost reduction. Pharma companies now seek strategic partnerships, agility and innovation, focusing on long-term cooperations, shared risk and early CMO involvement. Underscoring this trend, Bora Pharmaceuticals and GSK announced in February 2026 a five-year collaboration, covering 20+ products across North America – supply chain resilience and joint quality governance, not just unit cost reduction.

PHARMAP 2026 provides the platform for a key industry conversation: how leading pharmaceutical companies are further redefining outsourcing. This year, the Leaders Talk session examines the strategic shift from transactional vendor relationships to collaborative partnerships with CDMOs and CMOs.

Featured at PHARMAP 2026: Henk Mollee, Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.

As part of the PHARMAP 2026 agenda, the presentation of Henk Mollee (Head of CMO Management at Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.) provides insights on partnership evolution through site divestment. He explores how transitioning internal manufacturing assets to external partners requires cultural adaptation, transparent governance and joint value creation. Participants learn methods to construct trust-based alliances that balance quality assurance with strategic flexibility.

PHARMAP 2026 Speakers: NTC Pharma, Bayer and Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals

Related Stories

Following Astellas Pharma Europe’s deep dive, other industry leaders step in to share their strategic playbooks:

  • Ulrich Rümenapp, Senior Biotech Program Lead, Bayer, on leveraging external partners for CMC development and GMP manufacturing of biologics as a strategic growth driver;
  • Silvia Regondi, COO, NTC Pharma, on building winning strategic alliances between pharma companies and their manufacturing partners;
  • Buket Işık Uzunoğlu, Director of Contract Manufacturing, Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals, on elevating CMO relationships from supplier transactions to strategic collaboration.

A New Framework for Connections

PHARMAP 2026 combines expert-led sessions with structured networking opportunities. The format supports practical application of the discussed partnership models by encouraging peer exchange and direct interaction with speakers.

Be part of the dialogue at PHARMAP 2026: https://sh.bgs.group/41x

Source:

BGS Group

Posted in:

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

L.B. Bohle at Interphex 2026
Semarion secures $3.8 million to scale next-generation cell assay technology and accelerate pharma adoption
New nanoparticle system boosts scalable production of therapeutic exosomes
LGM Pharma expands U.S. manufacturing, bringing total investment to $15M across Texas and Colorado sites
Study reveals CAR T approach for hard-to-treat solid tumors
Shimadzu’s design craftech - Fusing traditional Kyoto craft techniques with industrial production
FDA approves first gene therapy for rare pediatric immune disorder
Red blood cell exchange transfusion may provide benefits for patients with severe babesiosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Industry and academic leaders gather to accelerate new cancer cures