Strategic Partnerships at PHARMAP 2026 – Big Pharma’s Shift Toward CDMOs and CMOs

Outsourcing is no longer just about cost reduction. Pharma companies now seek strategic partnerships, agility and innovation, focusing on long-term cooperations, shared risk and early CMO involvement. Underscoring this trend, Bora Pharmaceuticals and GSK announced in February 2026 a five-year collaboration, covering 20+ products across North America – supply chain resilience and joint quality governance, not just unit cost reduction.

PHARMAP 2026 provides the platform for a key industry conversation: how leading pharmaceutical companies are further redefining outsourcing. This year, the Leaders Talk session examines the strategic shift from transactional vendor relationships to collaborative partnerships with CDMOs and CMOs.

Featured at PHARMAP 2026: Henk Mollee, Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.

As part of the PHARMAP 2026 agenda, the presentation of Henk Mollee (Head of CMO Management at Astellas Pharma Europe B.V.) provides insights on partnership evolution through site divestment. He explores how transitioning internal manufacturing assets to external partners requires cultural adaptation, transparent governance and joint value creation. Participants learn methods to construct trust-based alliances that balance quality assurance with strategic flexibility.

PHARMAP 2026 Speakers: NTC Pharma, Bayer and Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals

Following Astellas Pharma Europe’s deep dive, other industry leaders step in to share their strategic playbooks:

Ulrich Rümenapp, Senior Biotech Program Lead, Bayer, on leveraging external partners for CMC development and GMP manufacturing of biologics as a strategic growth driver;

Silvia Regondi, COO, NTC Pharma, on building winning strategic alliances between pharma companies and their manufacturing partners;

Buket Işık Uzunoğlu, Director of Contract Manufacturing, Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals, on elevating CMO relationships from supplier transactions to strategic collaboration.

A New Framework for Connections

PHARMAP 2026 combines expert-led sessions with structured networking opportunities. The format supports practical application of the discussed partnership models by encouraging peer exchange and direct interaction with speakers.

Be part of the dialogue at PHARMAP 2026: https://sh.bgs.group/41x