4basebio announces lease of an innovation hub and manufacturing facility in Cambridge, UK

4basebio PLC, a specialist in synthetic DNA manufacturing and nucleic acids for next-generation therapeutics, announces a significant expansion into a new innovation hub and manufacturing facility in Cambridge, UK, supporting growing demand for research and high-quality grade manufacturing of synthetic DNA for gene and cell therapies, mRNA vaccines, genome editing, or DNA vaccines.

31-35 Saxon Way, Bar Hill, is being leased from Peterhouse, the University of Cambridge's oldest college, who have a long tradition of supporting academic excellence and scientific innovation. 4basebio is expected to move into the facility late summer 2026, once the building has been developed.

The new facility will provide approximately 26,500 square feet of purpose-built space, including 7,500 square feet of specialized laboratory space with 15 individual labs equipped with advanced biosafety cabinets, fume hoods, and state-of-the-art air handling systems, plus cold room and dedicated IT infrastructure. It will also house modern office space for staff as well as an additional 7,500 square feet allocated for future expansion, with 2,000 square feet of additional lab space already in the design phase.

The build-out and construction is being delivered by Zero Workspace, a specialist in the design and delivery of complex laboratory and technical workspaces for life sciences and innovation-led occupiers across the UK.

Demand for next-generation therapeutics is increasing, driving biotech and pharmaceutical companies to source high-quality synthetic DNA from trusted providers. DNA is critical for mRNA vaccines and cell and gene therapies, particularly as personalized medicine advances. Compared with plasmid DNA, synthetic DNA offers advantages in purity, safety and scalability. As development pipelines mature, demand for research and high-quality DNA manufacturing is expected to grow, and this facility enables 4basebio to meet that demand.

4basebio would also like to thank Seb Denby, Partner at Creative Places, for his assistance in our search for new premises including the detailed due diligence and brokering that secured this new facility.

Our customers rely on us to provide high-quality synthetic DNA to meet demand for next-generation genomic therapies including RNA therapeutics, cell and gene therapy, and vaccine development. This new facility strengthens our ability to support our customers as they advance their drug development through clinical phases. We're proud to be part of Cambridge's world-class life sciences ecosystem, and deliver on our commitment to becoming the partner of choice for our partners." Dr. Amy Walker, Chief Executive Officer, 4basebio

Barnaby Clark, Director at Zero Workspace, added: "We're proud to be supporting 4basebio on the delivery of this new facility that will allow them to continue to perform their pioneering work to support the next-generation of medicine. The project builds on our growing track record in designing and delivering high-specification laboratory environments, enabling innovative companies to scale and advance cutting-edge scientific work."