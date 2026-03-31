Treating autonomic dysfunction can relieve symptoms of treatment-resistant depression

Consider a house with the water main half shut. The faucets sputter. The toilet runs all night. The garden wilts. You could call a plumber for the faucet, a landscaper for the garden, a different plumber for the toilet, and every one of them would fix something while fixing nothing. The water main stays half shut. The house stays thirsty.

Something analogous, and far more consequential, has been happening inside the bodies of millions of people diagnosed with depression. They arrive at psychiatry offices carrying years of pharmaceutical sediment: SSRIs layered over SNRIs layered over atypical antipsychotics, dosages revised and stacked and titrated upward until the side effects rival the illness itself. Eventually somebody writes the words "treatment resistant" in a chart, and the search, for too many, ends there.

A new peer-reviewed study published in Brain Medicine suggests the search has been ending in the wrong place.

Blood, gravity, and the brain that cannot wait

The research, conducted across three clinical practices in the Philadelphia, Memphis, and New York City areas over six years, followed 8,128 consecutive patients with documented autonomic dysfunction. Of those, 2,197 carried prior diagnoses of depression or depression-like symptoms. They were, on average, 49.5 years old. Just under 58 percent were female. They arrived burdened not with one or two complaints but with an average of 23.2 out of 28 possible autonomic symptoms: fatigue so dense it felt architectural, brain fog that swallowed nouns mid-sentence, lightheadedness upon standing, sleep that never restored, memory lapses, gastrointestinal chaos, hormone dysregulation (especially in women's health), chronic pain, chronid headache or migraines, rashes, and sensory disturbances that made light too bright and sound too loud.

Every single one of them, at baseline, demonstrated measurable dysfunction of the parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous systems, the two branches of the autonomic system that together orchestrate every involuntary function the body performs. Two specific derangements emerged as the primary villains. Alpha-sympathetic withdrawal, present in 79.5 percent of the depression subpopulation, causes blood to pool in the lower extremities when a patient stands or sits up. The brain, perched at the top of the body like a penthouse apartment at the end of a failing water main, gets shorted. Parasympathetic excess, found in 54.6 percent, triggers inappropriate vasodilation, the vessels relaxing when they should be holding firm, forcing the heart to labor harder merely to keep the brain adequately supplied. Note that this can worsen in susceptible women during the menstrual cycle because fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone alter vascular tone and autonomic regulation, sometimes making it harder for the cardiovascular system to maintain adequate blood flow to the brain in the upright position. A third dysfunction, beta-sympathetic excess (27.8 percent), appeared largely as a compensatory response: the cardiac engine revving to fight gravity. All three conspire toward the same destination. Poor cerebral perfusion. A brain running on less oxygen and glucose than it requires to think, to feel, to distinguish Wednesday from the end of the world.

Why the old instruments heard the wrong song

A critical methodological distinction underpins the entire effort, and it is worth pausing here to explain why this particular dysfunction has gone undetected for so long. Standard autonomic monitoring techniques, the kind used in most cardiology and neurology labs, measure total autonomic activity. They take the combined signal from parasympathetic and sympathetic outputs and attempt to infer each branch by approximation. It is, roughly speaking, like trying to hear two musicians in a duet by listening to the recording through a single speaker and guessing which notes belong to the violin and which to the cello.

The study team employed a different approach. P&S Monitoring adds an independent measure of respiratory activity to the standard heart rate variability signal, mathematically separating the parasympathetic from the sympathetic contribution without assumptions or approximations. The distinction is not academic. Without it, a clinician cannot determine whether the sympathetic system is genuinely overactive or merely compensating for a parasympathetic problem. Get that wrong, and your treatment does not just fail. It makes things worse.

Low and slow: A nervous system cannot be rushed

Treatment followed what the authors call a "low-and-slow" philosophy, a phrase that sounds almost quaint until you learn the reasoning. Higher doses of medication, in this population, do not accelerate recovery. They cause more autonomic dysfunction and thereby more symptoms. The nervous system must be coaxed, not bludgeoned.

Prescription options included low-dose Midodrine (2.5 mg three times daily) for sympathetic withdrawal and low-dose Nortriptyline (10 mg, taken twelve hours before waking) for parasympathetic excess, both at homeostatic rather than therapeutic doses. For patients who could not tolerate pharmaceuticals, R-alpha-lipoic acid (600 mg three times daily) addressed sympathetic withdrawal by healing mitochondria and restoring nerve function, while six months of gentle, structured walking, no faster than two miles per hour, targeted parasympathetic excess. That walking protocol was originally developed for astronauts returning from space with deconditioned hearts. The parallel is not poetic license. The autonomic dysfunction in these patients causes the heart to behave as if it were living in zero gravity.

Note, this is why many of these patients do not receive the restorative and refreshing sleep they desire. For as soon as they lie down, their brains receive all the blood they want and "wake up and want to play," the patient wants to fall asleep. This merely exacerbates the "wired-tired" feeling most autonomic patients report.

Within three months, patients reported improved sleep. That matters enormously in a population running on empty; a single night of restorative rest can shift the entire horizon of what feels possible. Over six to nine months, most physiological symptoms receded. By the end of treatment, averaging 9 to 12 months, the average symptom count had fallen from 23.2 to 5.2 (W = 0.00, p < .001). Fatigue was relieved in 77.4 percent of patients. Sleep difficulties in 77.2 percent. Brain fog in 69.0 percent. And 33 percent of patients finished treatment with three or fewer symptoms remaining. Three. Out of twenty-eight.

"What we found, again and again, was that these patients were not treatment resistant in any meaningful psychiatric sense. Their brains were being starved of blood. The sympathetic system was failing to move blood upward, or the parasympathetic system was dilating vessels at exactly the wrong moment, or both. Once you measure the two branches independently and correct the specific imbalance, the so-called depression lifts, not because we treated depression, but because we treated the physiology that was masquerading as depression," said Dr. Joe Colombo, corresponding author of the study, from the Franklin Cardiovascular, Autonomic Dysfunction and POTS Center in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

The long COVID shadow and the patience problem

Nearly half of the study cohort (48.3 percent) had been diagnosed with long- or post-COVID syndrome, a population now recognized as a vast and troubled reservoir of autonomic dysfunction. Other prominent conditions included orthostatic dysfunction (36.9 percent), hypertension (39.6 percent), and type 2 diabetes (16.9 percent). In many of these patients, the elevated blood pressure that had been medicated as a standalone cardiac problem was, in fact, compensatory, the heart working overtime to push blood past autonomic resistance and up to the brain. Treat the blood pressure without addressing the underlying imbalance, and you lower the number on the cuff while the brain goes hungrier still.

Recovery demands a kind of patience that modern medicine rarely rewards. Full rebalancing of the parasympathetic and sympathetic systems requires 15 to 24 months, and the process is fragile, easily set back by stress or illness. Only 9.6 percent of patients abandoned the program, however. The authors attribute this persistence, at least partly, to the early improvement in sleep quality and to the simple, radical act of telling patients that they were believed.

"We compare the process to breaking a bad habit and establishing a good one. You cannot rush nerve retraining any more than you can rush a fracture. But when patients understand the physiology behind their suffering, when they see that their fatigue and fog have a measurable, mechanical cause, something shifts. They find hope. And hope is what keeps a person in treatment long enough for the nervous system to heal," added Dr. Colombo. Autonomic expert, Adjunct Professor of Internal Medicine, Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine.

What remains uncertain

The authors are forthright about the boundaries of what they can claim. This is an observational, single-group design with no explicit control group. Depressive symptoms were assessed not with standardized psychiatric rating scales such as the PHQ-9 or Hamilton but with a 28-item autonomic symptom questionnaire that overlaps with depression. The study carries referral bias, since all patients were seen in specialized autonomic dysfunction practices. It carries survivor and engagement bias, since individuals who remained in treatment for up to two years may differ fundamentally from those who left. The intensive clinician contact and explicit coaching about hope and long timelines may have introduced expectation or placebo effects. The authors themselves recommend what should come next: a blinded, randomized, controlled, crossover study comparing P&S-guided therapy plus usual care versus usual care alone, using standardized depression scales and autonomic endpoints.

"For too long, psychiatry has accepted the label of treatment-resistant depression as a verdict rather than a question. This research compels us to ask what we are actually treating. If a significant proportion of patients carrying that diagnosis have measurable autonomic dysfunction fueling their symptoms, then we have a responsibility to screen for it, to measure it, and to address it before concluding that a patient has failed treatment. Perhaps it was not the patient who failed. Perhaps the diagnostic framework failed them," said Dr. Michele T. Pato, first author of the study, from the Department of Psychiatry at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey.

The body must be heard before the mind can be read

What this study describes is not a replacement for psychiatric care. It is something potentially more consequential: a physiological foundation that must be laid before psychiatric care can land where it belongs. Once autonomic function is restored and cerebral perfusion normalized, any symptoms that remain are, by definition, true end-organ psychiatric illness, and they can finally be treated in a focused and individualized manner. The mind, it turns out, cannot be accurately read while the body is still shouting.

The work spans cardiology, neurology, and autonomic medicine, and it points toward a future in which the borders between those disciplines and psychiatry grow thinner. For the millions of patients currently warehoused behind the label treatment resistant, that thinning cannot arrive soon enough.