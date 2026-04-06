Evolocumab trial could reshape how doctors treat high-risk cholesterol patients

A major cholesterol guideline arrived just as pivotal new trial data emerged, revealing how fast-moving evidence could soon change LDL targets and prevention strategies for high-risk patients.

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A recent guideline and accompanying editorial published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology ( JACC ) highlighted that scientific discovery can outpace guideline development.

The American Heart Association ( AHA ) and the American College of Cardiology ( ACC ) adopt a rigorous methodology for developing clinical practice guidelines. They aim to produce guidelines of the highest quality that are timely, clinically relevant, trustworthy, transparent, and accessible. As such, guideline development requires sufficient time for literature searches, building expert consensus, developing recommendations, peer review, approval, and publication.

Therefore, it should not be surprising that the pace of science may sometimes exceed the timelines of guideline development. This gap is exemplified by the publication of the Effect of Evolocumab in Patients with High Cardiovascular Risk Without Prior Stroke or Myocardial Infarction ( VESALIUS-CV ) trial results, relative to the 2026 ACC / AHA Guideline on the Management of Dyslipidemia.

VESALIUS-CV Trial Results in High-Risk Patients

VESALIUS-CV was a large, randomized, placebo-controlled trial involving 12,257 patients with high cardiovascular risk but without prior stroke or myocardial infarction ( MI ). Patients with coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, or at least moderate atherosclerosis by coronary artery calcium ( CAC ) score, as well as those with high-risk diabetes without prior stroke or MI on statin therapy, were randomized to receive evolocumab for a more intensive lowering of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol ( LDL-C ) or placebo.

The trial had two primary endpoints: 1) a composite of coronary heart disease ( CHD ) death, ischemic stroke, or MI (three-point major adverse cardiovascular events, MACE ), and 2) a composite of ischemia-driven arterial revascularization, CHD death, stroke, or MI (four-point MACE ). In total, 67% of the population had qualifying atherosclerosis without prior stroke or MI .

Among the two-thirds of the population with qualifying atherosclerosis, 1,000 participants had a CAC score ≥ 100 Agatston units ( AU ). About 49% of the population had high-risk diabetes, with 33% having high-risk diabetes without qualifying atherosclerosis. Evolocumab resulted in a 55% decrease in LDL-C levels, on average, with significant reductions in both endpoints, over a median follow-up of 4.6 years.

The evolocumab group achieved median LDL-C levels of 45 mg/dL, whereas the placebo group achieved a median LDL-C of 109 mg/dL. Absolute risk reductions of 1.8% and 2.8% were observed during follow-up for the three-point and four-point MACE , respectively, with no differences in safety events between groups. The trial found no differences in outcomes between groups based on baseline LDL-C , qualifying disease, or baseline lipid-lowering treatment.

2026 ACC/AHA Dyslipidemia Guideline Recommendations

The 2026 guidelines replace the older ACC / AHA guidelines for blood cholesterol management and serve as a one-stop point for managing people with dyslipidemias, including hypertriglyceridemia, high blood cholesterol, and elevated lipoprotein(a). The guidelines state that CAC testing with noncontrast-gated cardiac CT may be considered in men aged 40 years or older and women aged 45 years or older when treatment decisions remain uncertain in selected borderline- or intermediate-risk adults. They also include separate CAC -based management recommendations for adults with subclinical coronary atherosclerosis.

Screening for lipid disorders is recommended at age ≥ 2 years if there is a family history of premature atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease ( ASCVD ), familial hypercholesterolemia ( FH ), or severe hypercholesterolemia. Otherwise, it is recommended at ages 9 to 11 and again at age 19 to identify FH and other lipid disorders.

The guidelines recommend estimating lipid levels at 4 to 12 weeks after the start of lipid-lowering treatment. A target LDL-C goal of <100 mg/dL is recommended for those with borderline or intermediate risk in whom statin therapy is initiated; targets of <70 mg/dL and <55 mg/dL are recommended for those with high and very high risks, respectively, depending on the specific clinical setting, CAC burden, and whether the patient has established ASCVD .

The guidelines state that LDL-C -lowering therapy can be considered for adults with a 10-year Predicting Risk of Cardiovascular Disease EVENTs ( PREVENT - ASCVD ) estimate of 3% to <5% for primary prevention of ASCVD . LDL-C -lowering treatment is also recommended for those with a PREVENT - ASCVD estimate of 5% to <10%, with at least moderate-intensity statin therapy recommended for this intermediate-risk group.

Future Dyslipidemia Guideline Update Implications

The results of the VESALIUS-CV trial have significant implications for the 2026 ACC / AHA guidelines because the findings were not available at the time of the final review and approval of the new guidelines. The current guidelines distinguish between ASCVD patients who are very high risk and those who are not.

However, the authors of the 2026 ACC / AHA guidelines note that, in clinical practice, most ASCVD patients are at very high risk, and that only a small proportion are not. The cardiovascular benefits of intensive LDL-C -lowering in patients without prior stroke or MI in the VESALIUS-CV trial potentially blur current ASCVD risk distinctions when defining LDL-C goals.

Therefore, future updates to the 2026 guidelines should include a single care pathway for all ASCVD patients, with an optimal goal of achieving an LDL-C level of 55 mg/dL or lower. The VESALIUS-CV trial also redefined the benefits of intensive LDL-C -lowering treatment in individuals with high-risk diabetes and at least one high-risk feature. The editorial also notes that the trial strengthens support for recommendations addressing moderate subclinical atherosclerosis, including an LDL-C goal of <70 mg/dL for CAC scores ≥100 AU and an optional goal of <55 mg/dL for CAC scores ≥300 AU . Thus, future guideline updates should also expand recommendations for this high-risk population.