OYE Therapeutics doses first subject in bridging study of intravenous caffeine formulation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Purdue UniversityApr 7 2026

OYE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for perioperative and emergency medicine, announced that the first subject has been dosed in its scientific bridging study evaluating OYE-101.

The novel intravenous caffeine formulation is designed to accelerate recovery from general anesthesia and deep sedation.

OYE-101 is designed to address an important gap in perioperative and acute-care medicine. Advancing the program into the clinic allows us to begin generating human clinical data through a scientific bridging study designed to support a 505(b)(2) NDA (new drug application) for a formulation intended to enable faster and more predictable recovery from anesthesia and deep sedation."

Brett Dines, CEO of OYE Therapeutics

OYE operates from the Purdue Technology Center in the Purdue Research Park of Northwest Indiana.

General anesthesia and deep sedation are used in millions of surgical and procedural cases annually. Delayed emergence, residual sedation and respiratory complications remain significant contributors to extended recovery time and hospital resource utilization.

OYE-101 is being developed as a pharmacologic approach intended to support faster and more predictable emergence from anesthesia while maintaining patient safety, an area where no FDA-approved drugs are currently indicated to actively promote recovery from general anesthesia.

Source:

Purdue University

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Science News

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