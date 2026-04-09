Smoking during pregnancy raises children’s mental health risk

A large U.S. cohort study reveals how smoking during pregnancy may shape children’s mental health, raising overall symptom burden while nudging behavior toward externalizing patterns across childhood and adolescence. 

Pregnant woman with lit cigarette in hand. Concept of prohibited smoking pregnantStudy: Prenatal smoking and child psychopathology associations by age and sex in the ECHO cohort. Image credit: Bernardo Emanuelle/Shutterstock.com

A study published in Development and Psychopathology examines how maternal smoking during pregnancy (MSDP) relates to children’s mental health, focusing on both overall symptom severity and the balance between internalizing and externalizing problems across development.

MSDP and mental health

Mothers share common genetic and environmental influences with their offspring. This explains in part the externalizing symptoms associated with MSDP. However, internalizing and externalizing symptoms are often highly correlated, especially in adolescence.

MSDP may not be specifically associated with externalizing symptoms; rather, MSDP might predispose to mental ill-health, or contribute to both externalizing and internalizing symptoms. A single sibling study suggests that externalizing symptoms are more common with MSDP.

Externalizing versus internalizing symptoms

Externalizing and internalizing symptoms refer to the expression of mental ill-health. The former includes outwardly directed behaviors such as aggression, hyperactivity, and rule-breaking. Internalizing behaviors are inward-facing, such as anxiety, depression, or social withdrawal.

These symptom types appear at different ages. Externalizing symptoms tend to appear earlier and occur more often in boys. Internalizing symptoms appear more commonly in adolescence and affect more girls than boys. However, consistent developmental patterns have not been observed for either type or across sexes.

In addition, multiple studies suggest that male fetuses are more likely to be adversely affected by MSDP throughout development. MSDP is also linked to higher externalizing behaviors within the same child over time. This motivated the authors to search for MSDP-sensitive developmental windows.

Disentangling MSDP-associated mental health symptoms

To better understand how prenatal smoking relates to different types of mental health problems, the researchers applied the severity–directionality model of psychopathology, a framework designed to separate overall symptom burden from the balance of symptom types.

In this model, severity reflects the total level of psychopathology across both internalizing and externalizing domains, capturing the extent of comorbidit, since higher severity scores typically indicate the presence of both types of symptoms simultaneously. In contrast, directionality captures the relative predominance of one symptom type over the other, indicating whether an individual’s profile leans more toward internalizing problems, such as anxiety or depression, or toward externalizing behaviors like aggression or hyperactivity, regardless of total symptom load.

Related Stories

This approach allows researchers to move beyond traditional analyses that examine internalizing and externalizing symptoms separately, enabling a more precise assessment of whether MSDP is associated with general mental health risk, domain-specific effects, or both.

MSDP predicts more severe symptoms

The study included 16,335 children aged 1–18 years, mostly White. They were collated from 55 cohorts within the Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) consortium. The sample was sociodemographically diverse, though a majority of participants were White. 

Across all age groups examined in two-year intervals, maternal smoking during pregnancy was consistently associated with higher overall symptom severity, indicating greater comorbid mental health burden among exposed children. Importantly, these associations remained statistically significant even after adjusting for a wide range of potential confounders, including sociodemographic factors, family psychiatric history, other prenatal substance use, and postnatal smoke exposure.

When examining sex differences, the findings were largely similar for boys and girls. One exception emerged in the 13–14-year age group, where associations with symptom severity appeared stronger in boys, though this pattern was not observed in other age bins and should therefore be interpreted with caution, particularly given variability in sample sizes.

No age or sex differences

Overall, the findings showed consistency across developmental stages, with similar patterns of association observed from early childhood through adolescence. While the study was designed to detect potential age- or sex-specific effects, there was little evidence of strong or systematic differences across age groups or between boys and girls.

Although certain analyses hinted at possible variation, such as slightly stronger effects in early childhood or early adolescence, these patterns were not robust and often attenuated when additional covariates were included or when sample sizes were reduced. As a result, the findings do not provide strong evidence for clearly defined sensitive developmental periods during which MSDP exerts a uniquely heightened effect.

Instead, the results suggest that the impact of prenatal smoking on mental health may be broadly distributed across development, reinforcing the importance of prevention efforts aimed at reducing maternal smoking during pregnancy rather than targeting specific postnatal intervention windows.

Strengths and limitations

The study has some limitations, such as self-reported MSDP data and a lack of data on the timing and frequency of smoking in the prenatal period. The psychopathology scoring system used here could not be confirmed as measurement-invariant across age groups, limiting direct comparisons across age and sex categories.

Again, symptom severity is more strongly linked to the transmission of psychopathology across generations, rather than of the actual type of symptom across generations: externalizing versus internalizing. Thus, this study might have overestimated the risk of symptom severity from MSDP alone by not incorporating risk attributable to life stress and genetic factors, suggesting the findings should not be interpreted as strictly causal.

Still, this study used a large, sociodemographically diverse sample, improving its generalizability and enabling the detection of small associations.

Implications

These findings suggest that MSDP is linked with increased severity of multiple types of mental health symptoms in the offspring.

They also indicate a greater tendency to externalize problems across multiple developmental periods rather than a single age group. However, the other age categories had much smaller sample sizes, suggesting that while some patterns may hint at differences across developmental stages, there is no strong or consistent evidence for clear MSDP-sensitive periods. Rather, it is important to discourage MSDP and thus prevent prenatal exposure.

In addition, interventions should broadly target at-risk children until adulthood, rather than being applied to critical periods.

The occurrence of internalizing symptoms may primarily reflect the higher risk of comorbidity with MSDP, whereas externalizing problems may reflect both general severity and some degree of domain-specific risk. “This indicates that there are multiple pathways from MSDP to psychopathology symptoms in childhood and adolescence.”

While offering a novel viewpoint on pediatric neurodevelopment, it suggests the importance of reducing MSDP to minimize the risk of associated mental health disorders in children.

Download your PDF copy by clicking here.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2026, April 09). Smoking during pregnancy raises children’s mental health risk. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 09, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260409/Smoking-during-pregnancy-raises-childrene28099s-mental-health-risk.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Smoking during pregnancy raises children’s mental health risk". News-Medical. 09 April 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260409/Smoking-during-pregnancy-raises-childrene28099s-mental-health-risk.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Smoking during pregnancy raises children’s mental health risk". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260409/Smoking-during-pregnancy-raises-childrene28099s-mental-health-risk.aspx. (accessed April 09, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2026. Smoking during pregnancy raises children’s mental health risk. News-Medical, viewed 09 April 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260409/Smoking-during-pregnancy-raises-childrene28099s-mental-health-risk.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study identifies a common hidden genetic cause of neurodevelopmental disorder in children
Living near Salton Sea linked to reduced lung growth in children
Smoking shrinks key brain regions while cannabis shows weaker effects
Smartphone app HabitWorks improves anxiety and depression symptoms
Rising e-cigarette exposures threaten safety of toddlers and infants
Identity cohesion linked to better mental health in marginalized groups
Study reveals lung-brain link between smoking and neurodegeneration
Study shows masculine depression is not just a male mental health pattern

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Obesity, sleep, smoking, and inactivity show the strongest links to hypertension in U.S. adults