Intense light therapy reduces hypoxia-induced heart damage in mice

Right ventricular (RV) remodeling and dysfunction are serious cardiovascular consequences due to prolonged hypoxic exposure, commonly seen in conditions such as chronic lung disease and high-altitude environments. The associated pathological changes include structural changes in the RV, impaired cardiac function, and increased inflammation in cardiac tissues. Although previous studies have indicated that intense light exerts cardioprotective effects against ischemic injury by enhancing circadian pathways, its impact on hypoxia-induced RV injury and the underlying cellular mechanisms remain largely unexplored.

A recent Genes & Diseases study by researchers from the Army Medical University, Key Laboratory of Geriatric Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases, and Key Laboratory of Extreme Environmental Medicine utilized mouse models of chronic hypoxia to demonstrate that targeted intense light exposure not only significantly alleviates RV hypertrophy and fibrosis but also restores impaired cardiac function.

The authors divided the mice into groups exposed to either physiological normoxia or hypoxia, with or without intense light intervention. Functional assessments-including echocardiography, hemodynamic measurements, and the Fulton index (a measure of RV hypertrophy)-demonstrated that hypoxia caused marked RV dysfunction and structural remodeling. Conversely, intense light significantly attenuated these detrimental effects. Specifically, intense light improved RV systolic function, reduced ventricular hypertrophy, lowered pulmonary artery pressures, and decreased collagen deposition compared to hypoxic mice under normal light. These findings suggest a comprehensive mitigation of adverse remodeling processes.

To unravel the mechanisms underlying the beneficial effects, the authors examined cardiac inflammation at the single-cell level, revealing that hypoxia increased the number of macrophages in the right ventricle, shifted the immune environment toward a pro-inflammatory state, and accelerated the release of damaging cytokines such as TNF-α and IL-6. However, light exposure reprogrammed the macrophage landscape toward an anti-inflammatory, cardioprotective phenotype. These findings identify macrophage-mediated inflammation as a key contributor to remodeling and suggest that the therapeutic benefits of light stem from its capacity to "reprogram" the immune response within the cardiac tissue.

The authors identified that the expression of platelet factor 4 (PF4), a chemokine expressed by macrophages, was elevated during hypoxia but suppressed by intense light. PF4+ macrophages accumulated in the RV during hypoxia; statistical analysis confirmed a direct correlation between the abundance of these cells and the severity of heart dysfunction. Intense light intervention specifically suppressed PF4 gene expression and reduced the accumulation of resident macrophages (Res_Macro). Gene ontology analyses further showed that PF4+ resident macrophages are enriched in inflammatory processes that contribute to RV dysfunction. Together, these findings indicate that modulating PF4 and its macrophage subtypes is crucial for alleviating inflammation.

Advanced pseudo-temporal analysis demonstrated that macrophages underwent a dynamic transition toward a pro-inflammatory "fate" during hypoxia, and specific genes, including PF4, H2-Aa, and Cmss1, coordinated this cellular shift. This trajectory was reversed with intense light therapy, which guided resident macrophages away from inflammatory states and toward a more protective profile.

In conclusion, this study reveals intense light therapy as a novel, noninvasive approach that mitigates hypoxia-induced RV remodeling and dysfunction by suppressing macrophage-associated inflammation. The findings demonstrate that targeting PF4+ resident macrophages and their inflammatory pathways offers new avenues for treating hypoxia-related cardiac pathology.