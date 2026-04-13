Study finds higher anxiety and depression in children with brain injuries

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Nationwide Children's HospitalApr 13 2026

A new study, published today in JAMA Network Open, reveals that schoolage children and adolescents with medically diagnosed traumatic brain injury (TBI) have significantly higher rates of anxiety/depression, and strong family support and resilience helps alleviate some of it.

Researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy of the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital, The Ohio State University, and University of Washington analyzed associations between medically diagnosed TBI and mental (anxiety and depression) and physical (frequent headaches and chronic pain) health outcomes among U.S. children and teens aged 6-17 years and evaluated whether these associations varied by level of family resilience. They found that children and teens with TBI had a significantly higher prevalence of poor health than those without TBI, along with increased odds of current anxiety, frequent headaches and chronic pain.

Our study shows that the impact of traumatic brain injury in children often extends well beyond the initial injury. Children who experience TBI face increased risks of mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression, highlighting the importance of routine mental health screening and long-term follow-up care."

Henry Xiang, MD, MPH, PhD, MBA, principal investigator in the Center for Injury Research and Policy and senior author of the study

The study also found that family resilience was associated with decreased odds of depression after TBI. Family resilience describes how families respond to stress, communicate effectively, and mobilize collective strengths when facing crisis or major family events. "One of the most encouraging findings from our research is that family resilience appears to play an important role in a TBI patient's recovery," said Xiang. "Children recovering from traumatic brain injury who grow up in supportive families may have lower risks of long-term mental health problems. Strengthening family support systems and resilience may be an important pathway to improving TBI patients' long-term outcomes."

These findings underscore the importance of strategies families can use to build resilience during recovery.

Related Stories

"Recovery following brain injury in children is about so much more than the child themselves – recovery happens in many contexts with many people, with home and primary caregivers being some of the most important," said Christine Koterba, PhD, ABPP, pediatric neuropsychologist at Nationwide Children's, who was not involved in this study. "I see how recovery actually happens outside the brain, in environments where children spend their time surrounded by the steady caregivers in their lives. This study opens the door for future research focused on caregiver resilience."

This cross-sectional study used data from the 2022 and 2023 National Survey of Children's Health (NSCH), a nationally representative, cross-sectional survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and sponsored by the Health Resources and Services Administration Maternal and Child Health Bureau. The NSCH collects caregiver-reported data on health and well-being, health care access, family environments, and social determinants of health for children and adolescents aged 0 to 17 years across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Source:

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Journal reference:

Zhou, Z., et al. (2026). Family Resilience and Mental and Physical Health Sequelae of Pediatric TBI in Youths. JAMA Network Open. DOI: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2026.9222. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2847671

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Smoking shrinks key brain regions while cannabis shows weaker effects
Prenatal smoking linked to broader mental health issues in children
Researchers uncover a chain of molecular events behind early brain changes in Alzheimer's
Study investigates how the brain maintains consciousness during physiological failure
Study questions benefits of fish oil after mild brain injuries
What happens in the brain on psychedelics? Scientists identify a common circuit pattern
Smoking during pregnancy raises children’s mental health risk
Brain study reveals sender and receiver roles in default mode network

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Integrated motor exercise improves core ADHD symptoms and executive function