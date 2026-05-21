Cycling may significantly improve brain health and well-being

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
OutrideMay 21 2026

A new peer-reviewed publication published in Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, highlights bicycling as a powerful, accessible tool for improving brain health and overall well-being. The review, carried out by researchers from Outride, University of Oklahoma, and Loma Linda University, synthesizes findings from 87 studies of cycling interventions across 19 countries, demonstrating that cycling has many positive impacts on psychological, social, affective, and cognitive outcomes, particularly in outdoor and multi-session programs.

At a time when mental health challenges are rising and physical activity levels remain low, identifying low-cost, effective ways to support both well-being and movement throughout the lifespan is critical. The review positions bicycling as a promising, scalable solution that not only promotes physical activity but also enhances how people feel, think, and connect. "This review demonstrates that going for a bike ride can support everything from boosts in mood, to increases in social networks, to improvements in cognition," said Lauren Schuck, Senior Research Manager at Outride and lead author. "These findings underscore the need to uplift cycling organizations, educators, and champions who are creating pathways for more people to ride and, in doing so, transforming the ability for communities to improve their brain health and well-being."

Key findings

Being outdoors and riding consistently matters: While indoor riding is also beneficial, programs that took place outdoors and over multiple sessions showed the most consistent benefits across well-being domains.

Improved focus and thinking: Studies linked cycling to improvements in reaction time, attention, and indicators of brain function associated with focus and cognitive performance.

Intensity matters: Cognitive benefits followed an inverted-U pattern; while moderate intensity supports cognition, overly intense exertion can temporarily impair it.

Mental health and social gains: Participants across different programs reported improved mood, reduced stress, and stronger social connections, including expanded social networks.

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Gaps and opportunities: More research is needed among youth, older adults, and underserved communities, especially in real-world settings.

Beyond the well-documented physical health benefits of cycling, these results point to cycling's potential to support emotional regulation, stress reduction, social belonging, and cognitive performance. In practice, this spans many forms of biking such as school-based riding programs, community group rides, stationary biking at gyms, and active commuting, all which provide opportunities to support mental well-being and brain health in everyday life.

These findings reinforce Outride's approach of pairing research with school and community- based programs to expand access to cycling as a tool for lifelong brain health. "This work highlights the importance of growing the cycling ecosystem through cross- sector partnerships between researchers, nonprofits, and communities. Expanding access and addressing disparities is critical to realize cycling's full potential to enrich lives beyond transportation and recreation," said Cian Brown, PhD, now a professor at the University of Arkansas and collaborator on the project.

Source:

Outride

Journal reference:

Schuck, L., et al. (2026). A scoping review of bicycling interventions' impacts on psychological, social, affective, and cognitive well-being. Frontiers in Sports and Active Living. DOI: 10.3389/fspor.2026.1807791. https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/sports-and-active-living/articles/10.3389/fspor.2026.1807791

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

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