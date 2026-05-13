New fMRI neurofeedback study trains the brain to reduce depressive rumination

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ATR Brain Information Communication Research Laboratory GroupMay 13 2026

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is far from a cookie-cutter diagnosis. Different patients report suffering from different subsets of symptoms, yet most are ultimately prescribed the same first-line treatments - typically selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)- regardless of their individual experience. This matters because, as the researchers point out, different symptoms are rooted in different disruptions in the brain, which helps explain why 30–50% of patients with MDD don't fully respond to standard treatment.

The team behind this study set out to tackle this problem head-on with a concept known as "precision psychiatry." Their core idea: rather than applying a blanket treatment, target the specific neural circuits driving each patient's symptoms and try to restore them to a healthier state.

For their first target, they chose rumination - the exhausting mental loop of repetitive, intrusive negative thinking. Research suggests this arises partly from a disturbance in the coupling between the posterior cingulate cortex, a region involved in internal self-referential thinking, and the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, which is linked to external goal-directed behavior. The goal was to use real-time fMRI neurofeedback to train people to bring this coupling pattern back toward what is seen in healthy brains.

To make this approachable, the researchers turned brain training into something resembling a video game. Participants lay in an MRI scanner and watched a green circle on a screen, simply instructed to use their brain to make the circle bigger. Behind the scenes, their brain scans were being processed in real time, with the size of the circle reflecting how healthy-like their neural coupling was becoming. Participants got creative in their attempts to regulate this brain activity - some did mental arithmetic, others played word association games, and some even imagined tiny people running around the edge of the circle.

The study ran 68 participants across multiple sessions to understand not just whether the approach works, but how to make it work best - testing variables such as whether training on consecutive days is more effective than spreading sessions out, and whether stronger financial incentives improve performance.Those who trained on consecutive days with the highest earning potential showed the greatest improvements.

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The results were encouraging on multiple fronts. Healthier brain patterns persisted even during rest periods, suggesting a genuine shift in brain activity rather than just an in-the-moment performance effect. The changes also extended beyond the two targeted brain regions to the broader networks they belong to. Most strikingly, the more a participant's brain activity improved, the more their rumination and depressive symptoms decreased - while anxiety symptoms, which were not targeted, did not change alongside brain activity. This specificity is exactly what the precision psychiatry framework predicts.

The researchers' long-term dream is that patients could one day walk into a clinic, have their brains scanned, and be prescribed a portable EEG headset for neurofeedback targeted at their own specific symptoms - something they could use from the comfort of their own homes. This study represents an important step toward that vision.

Source:

ATR Brain Information Communication Research Laboratory Group

Journal reference:

Taylor, J., et al. (2026). Paving the way for precision treatment of psychiatric symptoms with functional connectivity neurofeedback. Translational Psychiatry. DOI: 10.1038/s41398-026-04040-3. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41398-026-04040-3

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

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