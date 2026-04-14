Common osteoporosis drugs could slow or halt aneurysm progression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Nagoya UniversityApr 14 2026

Aortic aneurysms are characterized by abnormal enlargement of the aorta, the primary artery responsible for carrying blood from the heart. Rupture often leads to sudden death, and currently, no effective drug therapies are available to halt disease progression.

Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan found that aortic aneurysms are associated with clonal hematopoiesis, an age-related process in which blood-forming stem cells acquire genetic mutations. Their findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, suggest that commonly used osteoporosis drugs could slow or halt aneurysm progression.

Currently, surgery is the only definitive treatment for aortic aneurysms. Surgical decisions are guided by the risk of rupture, which is assessed through imaging of aneurysm diameter, morphological features, and expansion rate.

It remains difficult to predict which patients will experience progressive aneurysm enlargement, highlighting the need for additional indicators to better stratify disease progression risk. Furthermore, developing drugs that slow disease progression is crucial for reducing mortality. Achieving both goals requires a clear understanding of the underlying mechanisms.

To address this challenge, Assistant Professor Yoshimitsu Yura and graduate student Jun Yonekawa of the Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, along with their colleagues, conducted a comprehensive study.

The research team hypothesized that macrophages derived from clonal hematopoiesis accelerate the progression of aortic aneurysms. Although clonal hematopoiesis is recognized as a contributor to several age-related diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis, its association with aortic aneurysms remains unclear.

Analysis of patient data

Researchers first conducted a clinical study to examine the relationship between clonal hematopoiesis and abdominal aortic aneurysms in 44 patients scheduled for aneurysm surgery.

Genetic analysis and retrospective clinical data showed that approximately 60% of patients had clonal hematopoiesis. These patients had a significantly faster aneurysm expansion rate compared to those without clonal hematopoiesis.

These results suggest that clonal hematopoiesis, which is detectable through routine blood sampling, may serve as a novel biological marker alongside conventional indicators.

Investigation of causal mechanisms in animal models

Researchers then used a mouse model of clonal hematopoiesis driven by Tet2 mutations. These mice exhibited more rapid aneurysm progression and greater increases in aortic diameter than control mice.

Histological analysis showed thinning and fragmentation of elastin fibers in the aortic wall, substantial macrophage infiltration, and degeneration of adjacent vascular smooth muscle cells.

Further analyses suggested that Tet2-mutant macrophages in affected mice exhibited increased expression of osteoclast-related markers, including TRAP. In vitro, these macrophages showed an enhanced propensity to differentiate into osteoclast-like cells and upregulated MMP-9 expression. These findings suggest a potential mechanism by which Tet2-mutant macrophages may contribute to extracellular matrix degradation and aneurysm progression.

The study also identified the RANK/RANKL signaling axis as a key driver of cellular differentiation. This axis is also involved in the pathogenesis of osteoporosis. Researchers found that inactivating the RANK gene in macrophages suppressed cellular transformation and abnormal aortic expansion.

Potential non-surgical approach

To assess clinical relevance, researchers treated affected mice with osteoporosis drugs-anti-RANKL antibodies and alendronate. This intervention significantly reduced aneurysm progression.

These drugs could potentially be repurposed for clinical use, as they are already FDA-approved and have established safety profiles. Our findings provide a rationale for exploring drug-based therapeutic strategies for aortic aneurysms."

Jun Yonekawa, study's first author

Yura, the study's corresponding author, concluded: "Our hypothesis that vascular diseases may result from blood aging enabled us to identify a mechanism underlying aortic aneurysms. We hope these results will improve the prediction of the disease and support the development of treatments to halt progression."

Source:

Nagoya University

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1172/JCI198708

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Fiber supplement stabilizes blood sugar in gestational diabetes
Study finds genetic basis for GLP-1 weight loss efficacy and side effects
Flu vaccination may cut heart attack and stroke risk after infection
Study identifies a common hidden genetic cause of neurodevelopmental disorder in children
Researchers develop low-cost scalable sensors to study genetic brain disorders
Irregular bedtimes double heart risk for those getting below 8 hours
Requests for “unvaccinated” blood lead to delays and patient harm
Antiviral drugs and shingles vaccines tied to lower dementia risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Wegovy® (semaglutide injection) 2.4 mg recommended by NICE to reduce risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, including heart attacks and strokes, in adults with established cardiovascular disease and overweight or obesity (BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2)