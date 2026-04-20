APC-deficient cancer cells rely on single enzyme for survival

A newly published study reports that APC-deficient cancer cells may depend on a single metabolic enzyme for survival, revealing a potential strategy for selectively targeting tumours associated with one of the most common mutations in colorectal cancer.

The research identifies ALDH2, an enzyme involved in cellular detoxification, as a critical factor in maintaining viability in cells lacking functional APC. Through a combination of computational screening and experimental validation, the study demonstrates that inhibiting ALDH2 results in a marked reduction in cell proliferation and increased cell death in APC-deficient models.

The underlying mechanism is linked to the accumulation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) following ALDH2 inhibition. This increase in oxidative stress disrupts cellular homeostasis and activates stress-response pathways, including ASK1/JNK signalling, which are known to regulate apoptosis. The resulting shift in apoptotic regulators, including increased BAX and decreased Bcl2, drives programmed cell death in affected cells.

The findings suggest that APC-deficient cells rely on ALDH2 to manage metabolic stress, making them particularly vulnerable when this pathway is disrupted. In contrast, cells with intact APC function show reduced sensitivity to ALDH2 inhibition, highlighting a selective dependency that could be exploited therapeutically.

APC mutations are a defining feature of many colorectal cancers but have remained difficult to target directly. By identifying a downstream metabolic requirement, the study offers an alternative route for intervention that does not rely on directly modifying the genetic mutation itself.

The study also demonstrates that pharmacological inhibition of ALDH2, including with compounds such as disulfiram, can reproduce these effects, supporting the feasibility of targeting this enzyme in a therapeutic context. As an enzyme, ALDH2 represents a more accessible target for drug development compared to many genetic drivers of cancer.

These results contribute to a growing body of work focused on identifying metabolic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. By uncovering a synthetic lethal interaction between APC loss and ALDH2 inhibition, the study provides a framework for developing more targeted treatment strategies.

Further investigation will be required to determine how these findings translate into clinical settings, but the work highlights the potential of exploiting metabolic dependencies to selectively impact cancer cell survival.