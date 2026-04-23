Google search trends reflect a shift toward minimally invasive heart care

New research found that public interest in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) increased substantially over the last decade, with Google search volume rising by 340% from 2015 to 2025, while searches for SAVR (Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement) declined by 42%. These trends parallel a shift in practice, as clinicians doubled TAVR use between 2015 and 2021. Researchers presented this data today at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2026 Scientific Sessions & Canadian Association of Interventional Cardiology/Association Canadienne de cardiologie d'intervention (CAIC-ACCI) Summit in Montreal.

TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure in which doctors insert a new heart valve through a blood vessel without opening the chest, whereas SAVR requires open-heart surgery to open the chest to remove the old valve and sew in a replacement valve. In the past decade, clinicians expanded TAVR from an option for high-risk patients to a first-line treatment for patients across all risk levels.

This study examined whether public search patterns reflect this shift in clinical practice. Researchers analyzed Google Trends data for the terms "TAVR," "transcatheter aortic valve replacement," "aortic valve surgery," and "SAVR" across three eras: early adoption (2015-2017), expansion (2018-2020), and established therapy (2021-2025). They indexed relative search volume (RSV) to 100, representing peak interest. Researchers correlated search patterns with publication dates of major clinical trials (PARTNER 2, PARTNER 3, Evolut Low Risk, NOTION-3), stratified U.S. states by TAVR program density, and used Wilcoxon tests and Spearman correlations for statistical analyses.

TAVR search volume increased 340% from 2015 to 2025 (median RSV 18 to 79, p<0.001), while SAVR searches declined 42% (RSV 58 to 34, p<0.001). The TAVR/SAVR search ratio grew exponentially from 0.31 in 2015 to 2.32 in 2025. The PARTNER 3 trial publication (March 2019) coincided with the steepest inflection point, producing a 156% increase in TAVR searches within three months. Geographic analysis showed that states with established TAVR programs generated 3.2 times more TAVR-related searches than low-volume states (p<0.001). Rural states and regions with fewer programs displayed higher SAVR interest, suggesting persistent gaps in awareness of less invasive options.

TAVR is no longer an emerging alternative-it is becoming a foundational approach to care for millions with heart valve disease. Some communities, particularly in rural areas, have less exposure to the latest treatment options, which can delay timely care. By providing targeted education and sharing real-world outcomes, clinicians and educators can help patients make informed decisions and expand access to minimally invasive therapies across all regions." Smith Frimpong, MD, internal medicine resident at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and lead author of the study

The authors note that additional analysis may be forthcoming to examine how awareness differences influence treatment decisions and patient outcomes.