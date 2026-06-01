Millions live with undiagnosed heart rhythm disorders – World Heart Rhythm Week 2026 calls for urgent action

Millions of people worldwide are living with undiagnosed heart rhythm disorders that can lead to stroke, heart failure or sudden cardiac death – often with little or no warning.

During World Heart Rhythm Week 2026 (01–07 June), Arrhythmia Alliance and sister charities AF Association and STARS (Syncope Trust And Reflex anoxic Seizures) are uniting patients, healthcare professionals and advocates around the world to raise awareness of heart rhythm disorders, improve recognition of symptoms, and encourage people everywhere to know their pulse and seek treatment early.

Arrhythmias – disorders affecting the heart’s electrical system – are among the leading causes of sudden cardiac death worldwide. Atrial fibrillation (AF), the most common heart rhythm disorder, significantly increases the risk of AF-related stroke. Yet public awareness of these potentially life-threatening conditions remains dangerously low.

This year’s campaign theme, “Your Heart, Your Rhythm, Your Story” places lived experience at the center of the conversation. While learning to check your pulse through the Know Your Pulse campaign remains a simple but powerful way to identify an irregular heart rhythm, no two arrhythmia journeys are the same.

For some people, symptoms may include palpitations, dizziness or blackouts. For others, the first sign may be stroke or sudden cardiac arrest. By encouraging people to recognise symptoms early and learn from patient experiences, World Heart Rhythm Week 2026 aims to improve diagnosis, access to treatment and long-term outcomes worldwide.

The campaign will also showcase the growing range of life-changing and life-saving treatment options now available, including:

Catheter ablation

Pulsed field ablation (PFA)

Leadless pacemakers

Extravascular implantable cardioverter defibrillators (EV-ICDs)

New therapies for supraventricular tachycardia (SVT)

Syncope management strategies

The campaign reinforces that heart rhythm care should be personalized – because every patient’s experience is different.

A major focus of this year’s campaign is the message:

“There Is No Such Thing as a Simple Faint”

Fainting and unexplained loss of consciousness (blackouts) can sometimes be a warning sign of a serious underlying heart rhythm disorder. Without diagnosis and treatment, these conditions can lead to sudden cardiac death.

Sudden cardiac death claims more lives annually than lung cancer, breast cancer, AIDS and traffic accidents combined – yet many deaths may be preventable through earlier recognition and access to specialist care.

World Heart Rhythm Week will also spotlight SVT Awareness Day on Wednesday 03 June 2026, helping people recognize the symptoms of supraventricular tachycardia and understand the treatment options available.

Arrhythmia Alliance, AF Association and STARS are calling on organizations, healthcare professionals and individuals worldwide to support the campaign and help spread awareness. Dedicated #WHRW2026 social media resources and campaign action items are available throughout the week.