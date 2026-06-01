Pharmacist-led care delivering real results for women’s health

Pharmacy Guild of Australia, NSW Branch, today welcomed the release of new data from two NSW Government-sponsored clinical trials confirming allowing pharmacists to diagnose and treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) and providing resupply of oral contraception is delivering safe, effective care for women, while easing pressure on the health system and saving emergency departments millions of dollars.

The latest reports from the University of Newcastle, one evaluating pharmacist-led UTI treatment, entitled NSW Government Sponsored Clinical Trial: Management of Urinary Tract Infections by Community Pharmacists, and one evaluating pharmacist resupply of oral contraception entitled NSW Government Sponsored Trial: Resupply of Oral Contraception by Community Pharmacists, highlight the success of expanding pharmacists’ scope of practice in NSW, improving access to timely treatment for two of the most common healthcare needs for women.

Pharmacy Guild of Australia, NSW Branch, President Mario Barone said the findings reinforce the vital role pharmacists play in modern healthcare.

Busy women shouldn’t have to wait days for a GP appointment or spend hours in an emergency department for straightforward care, Whether it’s treating a UTI or ensuring continued access to the pill, these reports show pharmacists are providing safe, convenient care and getting women the treatment they need faster.” Mario Barone, President, The Pharmacy Guild of Australia, NSW Branch

The report found:

Over 17,000 women accessed pharmacist-led UTI care through more than 1,000 NSW pharmacies in under a year, with a median time to relief of just 3 days, highlighting the benefits of rapid access to treatment

More than 1,900 women accessed oral contraceptive resupply through community pharmacies, improving continuity of care and adherence

No increase in antimicrobial resistance and no significant safety concerns identified across both services

Consistent prescribing rates, aligned with best-practice guidelines

Significant cost savings, delivering millions in avoided costs to the NSW Government

Reduced pressure on emergency departments, by diverting patients to more appropriate, community-based care

Mr Barone said concerns about antimicrobial stewardship had not materialized, with pharmacists demonstrating high levels of clinical compliance.

“The data is clear, pharmacists are prescribing at the same rate as other healthcare providers and adhering to strict protocols,” Mr Barone said.

“This model is not only safe, it’s smart health policy.”

UTIs affect up to half of all women at some point in their lives, often requiring urgent treatment to relieve pain and prevent complications, and oral contraceptives remain one of the most commonly used medicines in Australia.

The ability to access both treatments quickly through a local pharmacy is proving to be a game changer for women across NSW.

The Guild is calling for continued expansion of pharmacist scope of practice, building on the success of UTI and OCP services to deliver even more accessible healthcare across NSW.

“For many women, particularly those juggling work, family, and other responsibilities, going to a pharmacy is faster, easier, and more accessible than other options,” Mr Barone said.

“This is about putting patients first, removing barriers and ensuring they can get the care they need, when they need it.”

“This is exactly the kind of reform our health system needs. It’s evidence-based, patient-centerd, and cost-effective.”