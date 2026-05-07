Extensive data analysis confirms safety of aluminum adjuvanted vaccines

Current evidence does not support direct (causal) associations between aluminium adjuvanted vaccines and serious or long-term health outcomes, including autism, diabetes, and asthma, finds a review of the latest data published by The BMJ today.

Small amounts of aluminium salts (adjuvants) are commonly used in vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), hepatitis, HPV, and meningitis to make them more effective and longer-lasting. Yet, despite a decades-long safety record, questions about potential long term effects continue to arise in scientific and public settings.

To address this, researchers searched scientific databases to identify randomised controlled trials and observational studies published up to 27 November 2025 that assessed health outcomes after exposure to aluminium adjuvants included in vaccines.

They found 59 eligible studies that investigated a range of outcomes, including autism, asthma, headache, muscle pain (myalgia), and skin reactions (nodules and granulomas) at the injection site. Studies of investigational vaccines were excluded, as their findings are not directly applicable to existing immunisation programmes.

The studies were of varying quality, but the researchers were able to assess their risk of bias and certainty of evidence using established tools.

High-quality evidence from randomised controlled trials and large observational studies consistently showed no association between aluminium-adjuvanted vaccines and health outcomes, including autism, type 1 diabetes, asthma, and myalgia.

Although some case series and one cohort study reported a rare muscle disease (macrophagic myofasciitis or MMF) in some people who had biopsies for musculoskeletal symptoms after vaccination, these studies were generally small and at serious or critical risk of bias, so they did not provide credible evidence of a causal association.

The most consistently documented reactions were persistent nodules or granulomas at the injection site, but they were uncommon, local, and self-limited.

The researchers acknowledge various limitations to their findings, such as evidence on specific vaccine components is sparse compared with whole vaccine research, with a high proportion of methodologically weak studies, predominantly from high-income countries.

However, they say: "Current evidence does not support causal associations between aluminium adjuvanted vaccines and serious or long-term health outcomes. These findings are consistent with the broader post-licensure safety evidence base, which supports continued use of aluminium adjuvanted vaccines in immunisation programmes."

"Taken together, the convergent findings of higher quality studies provide a meaningful evidence base to inform public health decision making on aluminium adjuvanted vaccines," they add.