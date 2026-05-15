New guidelines for identifying and treating high-risk IEC-HS patients

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy has revolutionized the treatment of hematologic malignancies, offering durable responses for patients with otherwise refractory disease. However, its clinical success is accompanied by a spectrum of immune-related toxicities, which remain a major challenge in practice.

Among these complications, immune effector cell-associated hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis-like syndrome (IEC-HS) has emerged as a rare but potentially fatal condition. IEC-HS is often underrecognized due to its significant overlap with reported severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS), particularly in terms of clinical presentation and laboratory findings.

This overlap frequently leads to delayed diagnosis and suboptimal management, ultimately affecting patient outcomes.

A recent review published in the Chinese Medical Journal provides a comprehensive overview of IEC-HS, focusing on its differentiation from reported severe CRS, the identification of high-risk factors, and current therapeutic strategies.

One of the key clinical challenges is distinguishing IEC-HS from reported severe CRS. Although both conditions are characterized by systemic inflammation, they differ in several important aspects. CRS typically occurs within 5–8 days after CAR-T infusion, whereas IEC-HS tends to present later, often around two weeks post-infusion.

In addition, IEC-HS is associated with persistently elevated ferritin levels rather than a rapid decline, along with marked increases in lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST). The inflammatory response in IEC-HS is also more sustained, with prolonged elevation of interferon-γ (IFN-γ) and other cytokines. These temporal and biochemical differences provide important clues for early identification.

The development of IEC-HS is driven by multiple factors. Patient-related characteristics, such as elevated baseline inflammation and reduced natural killer (NK) cell counts, may predispose individuals to this complication. Disease-related factors also play a role, particularly high tumor burden and a history of severe CRS.

In addition, CAR-T product-related variables are increasingly recognized as important contributors. These include the use of CD22-targeted CAR-T cells, CD28 costimulatory domains, higher infusion doses, and excessive in vivo expansion. Emerging evidence also suggests that genetic alterations, such as TET2 mutations, may influence susceptibility to IEC-HS.

Management of IEC-HS primarily focuses on controlling the hyperinflammatory state. Corticosteroids remain the cornerstone of treatment and are widely used as first-line therapy. Etoposide may be considered in severe cases, although its potential impact on CAR-T cell efficacy requires careful consideration. With advances in understanding the underlying mechanisms, targeted therapies have gained increasing attention.

Interleukin-1 (IL-1) blockade with anakinra is now recommended as a first-line targeted option. Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, such as ruxolitinib, can be used in refractory or second-line settings, while interferon-γ blockade with emapalumab may be considered for more severe or resistant cases. Notably, current consensus guidelines do not recommend the use of interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors alone for the treatment of IEC-HS.

From a clinical perspective, the key to improving outcomes lies not only in treatment but also in early recognition. Integrating the timing of symptom onset, dynamic laboratory changes, and individual risk factors can help clinicians distinguish IEC-HS from CRS more effectively. As diagnostic criteria continue to evolve and new biomarkers are identified, more precise and timely interventions are expected to further improve patient prognosis.

In conclusion, IEC-HS represents a critical but underrecognized complication of CAR-T therapy. Increased awareness, accurate differentiation from CRS, and the application of targeted treatment strategies are essential for optimizing patient outcomes and ensuring the safe implementation of CAR-T therapy.