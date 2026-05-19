Researchers identity patients with exceptional tirzepatide response outcomes

Tirzepatide GLP-1 medication is known to improve sleep apnea for people with both obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity, but not all patients benefit equally.

Now, new research presented at the 2026 ATS International Conference narrows down which patients are likely to have the best treatment outcomes.

Patients in this "strong response" subtype experienced nearly twice the improvement in sleep apnea as others. The findings could help doctors offer more personalized treatment and give patients clearer expectations for their sleep health. It's the first time a subgroup of strong responders has been identified for this treatment.

We are excited about these findings because they offer the chance to now be able to share with patients: 'You have the characteristics that place you in a group of patients who respond remarkably to tirzepatide weight loss therapy.' Or, by contrast, 'You have characteristics that suggest additional treatments might still be needed.'" Scott Sands, PhD, first author, associate professor of medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston

For the study, researchers conducted a secondary analysis of data from an earlier clinical trial of tirzepatide in patients with OSA and obesity.

They identified a "strong response endotype," a subgroup of patients who saw significantly better outcomes than others. These patients were younger and had milder obesity, and they also had specific characteristics related to the underlying cause of their sleep apnea, including more severe upper-airway collapsibility, greater breathing control instability (called "high loop gain"), and a tendency to wake themselves up more easily with airflow obstruction.

Dr. Sands said the finding that greater loop gain is a predictor of treatment effectiveness was initially surprising. But further study found that tirzepatide treatment helps improve both breathing instability and upper-airway collapsibility, suggesting this could be an additional target of the therapy.

Dr. Sands noted that the findings help fill a gap in physicians' ability to counsel patients and identify those who could benefit the most from treatment.

"Currently, clinicians can only point to the average treatment responses – showing that, on average, patients can expect around a halving of their sleep apnea severity beyond what is seen with a placebo," he noted. "Ultimately we hope to take the guesswork out of this experience for patients and their sleep doctors."

Next, the team members hope to continue their research with future studies that examine OSA outcomes across different pharmacological and non-pharmacological weight-loss therapies, he added.