Art history may help doctors better understand obesity stigma

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Association for the Study of ObesityMay 14 2026

Understanding how obesity has been portrayed in art across the ages can make doctors more empathic and less judgmental, which should lead to their patients achieving better outcomes, new reasearch at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026) argues.

Michael Yafi, a pediatric endocrinologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UT Health), Texas, USA, also speculates that "GLP-1 face", the gaunt look that can occur when losing large amounts of weight rapidly on GLP-1 drugs, will feature in the art of the future.

Dr Yafi uses examples of artwork from across the centuries to illustrate how obesity was seen as a sign of prosperity, wealth, high social status and physical strength until relatively recently.

Corpulence was long a sign of prosperity, wealth, high social status and physical strength. Men with obesity were portrayed as heroes, leaders, royals and nobles and women with excess body fat were symbols of beauty, fertility and prosperity."

Michael Yafi, pediatric endocrinologist, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UT Health), Texas

One of the earliest examples of this is the Venus of Willendorf, a stone figurine that is thought to be 24,000 to 32,000 years old. It shows a woman with excess body fat and hips, breasts and other reproductive features have been exaggerated in size, says Dr Yafi.

Further examples can be seen in religious art from the Middle Ages, where children and angels were portrayed as having folds of skin and excess body fat.

"Obesity was a symbol of power, too," says Dr Yafi. "We know from research from Turkey that 29 of the 36 Ottoman emperors who lived between 1258 and 1926 were depicted as having abdominal obesity or reported to have obesity."

The composers Bach and Handel were also portrayed as having excess body fat. "Both Bach and Handel's vision deteriorated as they got older and many people think that was caused by type 2 diabetes," says Dr Yafi.

And for centuries, artists such as Rubens and Renoir were inspired by women with excess body fat.

Related Stories

What of the Mona Lisa? Dr Yafi says: "Lisa Gherardini, the woman with the enigmatic smile in Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting, is shown with excessive body fat. It's been speculated that she had lipid metabolism disorder, meaning she couldn't break down fat properly, but a simpler explanation is that she had put on weight in pregnancy. After all, she'd had four children by this time."

The depiction of obesity only changed in second half of the last century, when doctors discovered the link between diets rich in saturated fat and obesity and metabolic and cardiovascular disease, says Dr Yafi.

"This led to images of thin, often unrealistically thin, men and women being glorified and obesity being stigmatised," he explains. "Suddenly, thin people became beautiful and the women who inspired artists for centuries were no longer considered attractive."

Today, GLP-1 drugs are allowing people to lose large amounts of weight. For some, this has had led to "GLP-1 face", in which the rapid loss of fat from the cheeks, temples and under the eyes makes wrinkles appear more prominent, skin look loose and eyes seem sunken.

"People are talking about this effect, plastic surgeons are documenting it and I think that as more people use these drugs, GLP-1 face will be depicted in art," says Dr Yafi. "I am sure that if Picasso had been alive today, he would have painted it."

Dr Yafi, a former concert pianist with a long-standing interest in art, argues that making the connections between medicine and art in this way can help doctors better understand obesity.

"If physicians see that obesity was for centuries viewed as a positive thing, it will help them be non-judgmental and more empathic," he says. "This, in turn, should allow them treat patients more holistically and so lead to the patients achieving better results."

Source:

European Association for the Study of Obesity

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Six genes found to connect pancreatic cancer with metabolic dysfunction
Greater weight loss from GLP-1 drugs lowers health complication risk
Adding GLP-1 drugs to behavioral interventions silences food noise
Daily orforglipron treatment reduces weight and blood sugar in seniors
Eating out regularly linked to higher obesity risk worldwide
Active brown fat may protect heart health in obese individuals
Child health experts launch GenHEART to tackle Australia's obesity crisis
Obesity and Alzheimer’s linked through early metabolic disruptions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
A new tool that predicts obesity-related disease risk beyond BMI