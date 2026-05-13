Sequential TACE after SBRT improves outcomes in recurrent hepatocellular carcinoma

Background and aims

Comparative data on sequential transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) after stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in recurrent hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) remain limited. This study aimed to evaluate the efficacy of this combination.

Methods

We retrospectively reviewed 152 patients with recurrent HCC who met predefined eligibility criteria; 109 received SBRT alone and 43 received SBRT plus TACE. To minimize selection bias, a 2:1 propensity score matching was performed, resulting in 68 patients in the SBRT-alone group and 36 in the SBRT plus TACE group for the final comparative analysis. Overall survival, progression-free survival, and local control were assessed using the Kaplan-Meier method.

Results

The SBRT plus TACE group was associated with numerically higher survival rates, although this difference did not reach statistical significance. The cumulative one-, three-, and five-year overall survival rates were 91.2%, 76.3%, and 61.8% for SBRT alone, compared to 100.0%, 86.1%, and 77.5% for the combination therapy ( p = 0.069). The corresponding progression-free survival rates were 73.1%, 51.1%, and 32.3% versus 88.9%, 58.1%, and 52.3% ( p = 0.091). No acute grade ≥3 toxicities were observed in either group.

Conclusions

In this exploratory analysis of recurrent HCC, the combination of SBRT and TACE demonstrated a favorable trend toward improved survival compared with SBRT alone, without an increase in severe toxicity. While these findings did not reach statistical significance, they establish the safety profile of the combined approach and provide preliminary evidence supporting its potential therapeutic role. This hypothesis-generating study justifies and informs the design of larger, prospective trials to definitively evaluate the efficacy of this regimen.