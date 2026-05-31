Predictive model helps tailor PSMA therapy for prostate cancer patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular ImagingMay 31 2026

A new machine-learning approach for prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) could estimate radiation dose to tumors and healthy organs before therapy begins. Using data already available from pre-therapy PET/CT scans, this novel prediction tool could help personalize treatment plans, improve patient selection, and reduce toxicity risk. This research was presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2026 Annual Meeting.

Dosimetry is critical for optimizing ⁷⁷Lu-PSMA radiopharmaceutical therapy in mCRPC. Currently, post-therapy imaging is typically used to calculate dosimetry; however, it is time-consuming and resource-intensive. Pre-therapy PET/CT offers an opportunity to assess potential treatment effectiveness and risk before therapy.

18F-PSMA PET/CT is already routinely performed and widely available in prostate cancer patients, but its potential to predict treatment radiation dose has not previously been explored. Our study sought to determine if information already available from these scans could guide treatment planning before therapy begins and support more personalized care."

Amit Nautiyal, PhD, scientist and National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) fellow at University Hospital Southampton and the University of Southampton, United Kingdom

In this proof-of-concept study, nine patients with mCRPC referred for ⁷⁷Lu-PSMA radiopharmaceutical therapy were included, contributing 57 tumors, 36 salivary glands, and 18 kidneys for analysis. Researchers developed a machine learning mixed effects model to predict absorbed doses in tumors and organs. Predictors included uptake-based PET metrics, radiomic features, and clinical biomarkers. Predictive estimates were compared with dosimetry calculated after one cycle of ⁷⁷Lu-PSMA therapy to assess accuracy.

The pre-therapy 18F-PSMA PET/CT-based machine learning model showed a promising ability to predict tumor and organ absorbed dose. By combining uptake features, radiomics, and clinical biomarkers while accounting for patient-level variability, the model shows potential for using pre-therapy information to predict post-therapy dosimetry.

"If validated in larger studies, this approach may improve patient selection and support better decision-making during pre-treatment assessment, helping to optimize ⁷⁷Lu-PSMA therapy for individual patients. More broadly, it highlights how imaging can move beyond diagnosis to actively guiding personalized treatment," said Nautiyal.

This proof-of-concept research is part of a planned five-year program aimed at collecting more data and developing a robust, validated model. This work was supported by the NIHR in the, United Kingdom. Future work will focus on larger, multi-center cohorts to refine pre-therapy absorbed dose predictions and to perform independent validation to support patient stratification for personalized ⁷⁷Lu-PSMA radiopharmaceutical therapy in clinical practice.

Source:

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

Posted in: Men's Health News | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New thermal imaging system detects early melanoma before it is visible
Gene test helps many breast cancer patients avoid chemotherapy
Persistent gut microbiome changes linked to sustained colorectal cancer risk
New advances improve prevention and treatment of HPV-related cancers
Scientists identify new therapeutic target for deadly prostate cancer
Study links ceramide levels to prostate cancer drug response differences
Study paves way for earlier pancreatic cancer diagnoses in patients with low-risk pancreatic cysts
Daraxonrasib significantly extends survival in metastatic pancreatic cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI-engineered p53 superproteins may reshape future cancer therapies