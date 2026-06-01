New atlas provides unprecedented overview of dendritic cell diversity across cancers

Researchers from VIB, VUB, and an international network of collaborators have created the most comprehensive single-cell atlas to date of tumor-associated dendritic cells. By integrating data from 14 mouse tumor models and 10 human cancer types, the study provides a detailed, cross-species view of how these key immune cells are organized and altered in cancer. This work, which appeared in Nature Communications, can guide the development of next-generation therapies.

A diverse and conserved immune landscape

Using single-cell RNA sequencing, the team identified more than 30 distinct dendritic cell subsets and functional states within tumors. These include well-established populations such as cDC1 and cDC2, alongside emerging subsets like DC3 and multiple intermediate or activated states. Many of these populations were conserved between mice and humans, reinforcing the relevance of preclinical models.

"This atlas gives us an unprecedented overview of dendritic cell diversity across cancers," says senior author Prof. Damya Laoui (VIB-VUB Center for Inflammation Research). "We can now clearly see how many different states these cells can adopt, and how similar they are between mouse models and patients."

Tumors reshape dendritic cell function

The study also reveals that dendritic cells are dynamically reprogrammed as tumors progress. Over time, they acquire a stronger inflammatory profile. Importantly, these changes are not limited to the tumor itself; dendritic cells in lymph nodes are also affected.

We were surprised to see how broadly tumors influence the immune system. The reprogramming of dendritic cells extends beyond the tumor microenvironment, pointing to a systemic effect." Aarushi Caro (VIB-VUB), PhD student and co-first author

A resource for future therapies

By linking specific dendritic cell subsets to patient survival, the atlas highlights new opportunities for biomarker discovery and immunotherapy development. The dataset is publicly available through an interactive platform, enabling researchers worldwide to explore and build on the findings.

"Understanding which dendritic cell states support or hinder anti-tumor immunity opens new doors for therapy," says Dr. Daliya Kancheva (VIB-VUB), co-first author. "This resource will help guide the design of next-generation immunotherapies that more precisely target the immune system."

Funding

This research was financially supported by FWO - Research Foundation Flanders and the Flemish government.