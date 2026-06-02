Diagnostics start-up LotusDx establishes R&D laboratory at ONE BioHub to advance at-home STI testing

LotusDx, a medtech company developing at-home diagnostic tests for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), today announced it has established its R&D laboratory at ONE BioHub, located on the Foresterhill Health Campus, in Aberdeen. The move to ONE BioHub marks a key milestone in the Company's ongoing development of its portfolio of at-home STI testing kits, supporting progress towards clinical validation and commercial development.

LotusDx, a start-up founded in Glasgow, has chosen ONE BioHub as the Company location to access laboratory facilities and specialist support within its life sciences ecosystem, including established links to NHS Grampian. This will enable the Company to explore clinical collaboration opportunities, including patient engagement and input from clinicians and researchers to support product development and validation.

Current STI testing methods are limited by accessibility, time to diagnosis, and stigma associated with in-person testing. LotusDx is developing at-home diagnostic kits for common STIs, including chlamydia and gonorrhea, providing an affordable, simple and faster solution that will allow users to order kits to their home and receive results through a dedicated app without the need to send samples to a laboratory or attend a clinic. The app will also help connect users with healthcare professionals, pharmacies, and support networks in the local area to help ensure access to the necessary treatment, guidance and support.

ONE BioHub is the home for the life sciences ecosystem in North East Scotland, where founders can access expert advice and tailored programs to grow and scale their ventures. ONE collaborates with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to bring entrepreneurial education to founders in North East Scotland, including a bootcamp on the Disciplined Entrepreneurship framework in Aberdeen in March. LotusDx co-founder Ali attended the bootcamp and as part of the winning team in the final session won six months free hotdesking space at ONE BioHub.

When I first visited ONE BioHub, I immediately felt it was the right place for LotusDx. The quality of the lab space, infrastructure and wider support environment made a strong impression, and I could clearly see its potential to support our long-term growth, including future manufacturing ambitions. While we had originally expected to make this move after our first funding round, the support of the University of Glasgow, the STAC program and the team at ONE enabled us to establish our R&D base sooner. We have also benefited enormously from the support of people across Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and beyond. As we begin this next phase in Aberdeen, we are excited to become part of the city's innovation community, build something meaningful here, and give back wherever we can." Ali T, CEO and Co-Founder, LotusDx

Dr Deborah O'Neil OBE FRSE, Chair, ONE Life Sciences and BioAberdeen Ltd, commented: "At ONE BioHub, we pride ourselves in offering companies based in North East Scotland, from start-ups to large-scale enterprises, with bespoke commercial and growth support, state-of-the-art laboratory space, access to our entrepreneurial and clinical networks, and opportunities for peer learning and collaboration. We are delighted to welcome LotusDx to ONE BioHub as their commitment to providing better solutions for sexual health will address barriers in existing approaches and bring new expertise to our growing community. Ali and team are a perfect fit not only with our entrepreneurial ecosystem, but also with the region's R&D strengths in infectious disease and diagnostic product development and commercialization."