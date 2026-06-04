NWSL and American Heart Association expand CPR awareness efforts

To raise awareness of CPR, the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere, and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today unveiled the 2026 Nation of Lifesavers™ NWSL Ambassador Class during National CPR and AED Awareness Week, held annually from June 1-7.

The NWSL Ambassador class brings together players from across all 16 clubs, united in their commitment to promoting lifesaving CPR education and empowering communities to act in critical moments.

Led by Angel City FC defender and CPR survivor Savy King, the initiative reflects a league-wide effort to turn awareness into action. Ambassadors will support the American Heart Association's call to learn CPR by amplifying public service announcements, participating in social media campaigns, and engaging in community education events throughout the season.

Members of the 2026 NWSL Nation of Lifesaver Ambassador Class are:

Angel City FC - Kennedy Fuller and Savy King

Bay FC - Emmie Allen and Tess Boade

Boston Legacy FC - Hannah Stambaugh

Chicago Stars FC – Elise Evans

Denver Summit FC – Megan Reid

Gotham FC - Sarah Schupansky

Houston Dash - Paige Nielsen

Kansas City Current - Lo'eau LaBonta

North Carolina Courage - Riley Jackson and Dani Weatherholt

Orlando Pride - Ally Lemos

Portland Thorns FC – Shae Harvey

Racing Louisville FC - Savannah DeMelo

San Diego Wave FC - Kennedy Wesley and Kiki Pickett

Seattle Reign FC - Cassie Miller

Utah Royals FC - Kaleigh Riehl and Alex Lorea

Washington Spirit – Gabrielle Carle

When someone has a sudden cardiac arrest, immediate CPR can mean the difference between life and death. Thanks to the leadership of the NWSL and Savy King, we are so pleased to welcome this class of NWSL players to use their powerful platform to encourage everyone, everywhere to be prepared to act. At the American Heart Association our work is focused on improving bystander CPR rates and these inspiring athletes are helping to build a nation of lifesavers." Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, American Heart Association

As part of the initiative between the NWSL, the Heart Association and Savy King's foundation, Savy King of Hearts, all 16 NWSL teams held Hands-Only CPR education sessions this season led by the Heart Association, equipping NWSL players and staff with the skills necessary to act in the event of a cardiac emergency. King will join the Heart Association for an upcoming Hands-Only CPR session with the league's front office.

"Savy is an extraordinary example of resilience, leadership and purpose, and her willingness to turn her personal experience into something that can save lives is incredibly inspiring," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "What makes this initiative so powerful is how our players have come together to support her and to use their platforms in service of something bigger than the game. We are proud to team up with the American Heart Association and to see this group of ambassadors lead the way in educating and empowering communities across the country."

Over half of sudden cardiac arrest victims outside hospitals don't receive immediate CPR-leading to a 90% fatality rate, according to the American Heart Association. Yet learning Hands-Only CPR takes just 90 seconds and can double or triple survival chances.

"Experiencing sudden cardiac arrest changed my life forever, but it also showed me the incredible impact that one prepared person can have in an emergency," said King, Angel City FC defender, sudden cardiac arrest survivor and founder of Savy King of Hearts. "I am here today because people acted quickly and because lifesaving resources were available when I needed them most. Through Savy King of Hearts, our partnership with the American Heart Association, and the support of the NWSL and my fellow players, we're working to make sure more people know CPR and feel empowered to step in when seconds matter. If sharing my story encourages even one person to learn Hands-Only CPR, that could help save a life. Together, we can build a nation of lifesavers."

The American Heart Association is the global leader in CPR, publishing the official guidelines for CPR and, for more than 60 years, creating resuscitation science, education and training. The Nation of Lifesavers, the Association's most recent demonstration of its commitment to CPR education and supports of its goal to double survival rates of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest by 2030, focuses on expanding CPR education, increasing access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and building confidence to act in an emergency.



The American Heart Association, committed to changing the future of health for all, and the NWSL have already been teaming up in other ways since 2023 as a part of the Smart Heart Sports Coalition and are among the founding members of the initiative which was initially established by the National Football League. The coalition is actively advocating for all 50 states to adopt evidence-based public policies that will prevent fatal outcomes from cardiac arrest among high school students. According to the American Heart Association, more than 23,000 children under the age of 18 experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital annually, and about 40% of those occur among student-athletes. It is a leading cause of death for student-athletes nationwide.

With nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occurring in homes, knowing how to perform CPR is critically important. If a teen or adult collapses, witnesses should immediately call 9-1-1 emergency services and begin chest compressions at a rate of 100-120 beats per minute and a depth of approximately two inches. Hands-Only CPR is chest compression-only CPR. Learn CPR today, visit www.heart.org/nation.