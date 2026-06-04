Researchers urge nationwide safety campaign for baby sling and carrier use

The study by leading baby sleep experts at Durham University, UK, calls for a UK-wide campaign to ensure parents are directed to trusted sources of guidance and specialist advice, before or at the point of purchase.

The research is published in BMJ Paediatrics Open.

Unsafe use of baby slings or carriers have been linked to infrequent accidental deaths from suffocation and falls. Suffocation can happen due to a baby's nose and mouth being pressed against the parent's body or blocked by fabric. It can also be as a result of the baby slumping down inside the carrier and pinching their windpipe which prevents breathing.

The researchers say they could be avoided with greater awareness around baby safety.

In December 2024, a coroner issued a warning about the dangers of baby slings after six-week-old James Alderman died during "hands-free" breastfeeding.

There is currently no evidence-based comprehensive national guidance on sling safety, despite increasing numbers of parents using them to carry their babies.

The study found that manufacturers provide little safety guidance and many parents were unaware of specialist resources such as sling libraries.

The researchers surveyed 1,470 parents with babies under a year old.

Guidance on choosing a sling or carrier and how to use it safely was rarely offered at the point of purchase, particularly when buying online.

The majority of families (89 per cent) bought their sling or carrier online with less than three per cent receiving help from a virtual sales assistant or chat function.

Even when parents bought their sling in a physical shop, only 30 per cent received advice.

Parents generally learnt how to use their sling or carrier by reading the manufacturer's instructions, from social media, babywearing websites and blogs, and attending sling libraries.

At sling libraries, parents can borrow or hire slings and get safety guidance from babywearing consultants. When parents accessed a sling library or babywearing specialist, the majority (76 per cent) received personalised advice on choosing and using the product.

Although there are sling libraries in many UK cities and towns, it is not clear how well-known or used they are.

The survey showed that a quarter of parents felt the most used guidance, known as TICKS*, lacked some key pieces of advice on baby positioning, duration of carrying, breastfeeding and sleeping in slings.

Professor Helen Ball, Director of the Durham Infancy and Sleep Centre at Durham University, said: "Many parents are unaware of the safety guidance around baby slings and carriers.

"As most parents start using slings and carriers when their babies are very young and at their most vulnerable, it is crucial they know how to choose the most appropriate product and how to use it safely.

"Although deaths linked to using a baby sling or carrier are not that common, they could be avoided with better access to guidance before or as soon as parents buy the product."

The researchers recommend safety information should include awareness of positional asphyxia, the importance of active monitoring and safe feeding and sleeping while babies are carried in a sling or carrier.

This research highlights the need for clearer, more accessible guidance to help families use slings and baby carriers as safely as possible. Many families value slings and carriers, but it is important that they have access to trusted information on how to use them safely, particularly during the early months when babies are most vulnerable. The Lullaby Trust is currently working with leading charities, healthcare organisations, research and experts to develop and test new sling and carrier safety guidance for families. Families should feel supported to make informed decisions when choosing to use a sling or carrier." Jenny Ward, CEO, The Lullaby Trust

Parents used slings to give them mobility, ability to soothe their baby, to bond with and be close to their baby, and being hands-free to do housework. Most mothers carried their babies in the sling for up to three hours per day.

Both new and experienced parents struggled with using their baby sling or carrier. Common challenges were around positioning of the baby, comfort for the parent, getting the baby into the sling and fastening it securely.

Parents are advised to contact a sling library or babywearing consultant if they need information or help with sling or carrier use. Information can be found at https://www.carryingmatters.co.uk/guide-to-slings/.

The research was funded by The Lullaby Trust and Teddy's Wish.