NFL PLAY 60 grants help schools boost student physical activity

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American Heart AssociationJul 17 2026Reviewed

Lower physical activity is taking a toll on the health of American children and contributing to rising obesity rates nationwide. According to new research published in the American Heart Association's flagship journal, Circulation, obesity among youth increased by approximately 30% between 1999 and 2023, while severe obesity rose 50%. To help more students get active, the American Heart Association and the National Football League (NFL) recently awarded NFL PLAY 60 grants to 164 schools in 44 states through the Association's school-based programs, Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™.

This marks the third round of NFL PLAY 60 grants awarded in 2026, part of a $350,000 annual investment from the NFL through its collaboration with the American Heart Association, a relentless force changing the future of health for everyone everywhere. NFL PLAY 60 grants help schools meet critical wellness needs identified by educators, from equipment and recess enhancements to inclusive physical education and well-being resources.

Children spend so much of their time in the classroom, which makes schools powerful allies in helping them build lifelong healthy habits. With support from the NFL, we're proud to give schools additional opportunities to promote physical activity and student well-being so more students have a chance to live longer, healthier lives."

Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, American Heart Association

Fewer than 1 in 4 children in the United States currently get enough physical activity. NFL PLAY 60 encourages children to be physically active for at least 60 minutes a day, aligning with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

"For many kids, staying active isn't about interest. It's about access to the right space, equipment and time to move," said Megan Mendoza, senior manager of social responsibility, NFL. "These grants help remove barriers so more students - even those who might otherwise sit on the sidelines - get the chance to jump in and play."

More information on NFL PLAY 60 resources and grant opportunities can be found at heart.org/NFLPLAY60.

Source:

American Heart Association

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

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