MLB and the American Heart Association empower fans with lifesaving CPR skills

When cardiac arrest strikes outside of a hospital, survival rates remain unacceptably low, often because CPR is not administered immediately, according to the American Heart Association. At the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, Major League Baseball (MLB) and the American Heart Association worked together to change that reality by empowering fans with lifesaving skills.

During All-Star Week, fans who visited the Capital One All-Star Village in Philadelphia took part in Hands-Only CPR education led by certified trainers. Throughout the event, attendees received walk-up instruction and learned the simple, lifesaving skills needed to respond confidently in a cardiac emergency. The activation helped empower fans with the knowledge and confidence to take action when every second counts.

Through this collaboration, MLB and the American Heart Association, an organization leading the way in improving global health, are encouraging more individuals to take action as part of the Nation of Lifesavers™, a movement which aims to double cardiac arrest survival rates by 2030. At the 2026 event, over 2500+ attendees learned how to perform chest compressions at the proper depth and pace. Research shows that Hands-Only CPR can be just as effective as conventional CPR during the critical first moments of response. The process is simple: call 911 if a teen or adult collapses unexpectedly, then begin pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest. The more bystanders who are trained, the greater the chances of survival.

Bringing Hands-Only CPR training to the All-Star Village allowed us to connect directly with thousands of fans and equip them with skills that can save lives. Every year, cardiac arrest affects hundreds of thousands of people outside of hospital settings. Immediate CPR can significantly improve survival outcomes, which is why expanding access to training remains a top priority for us." Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is the worldwide leader in resuscitation science, education, and training. The Association also publishes the official scientific guidelines for CPR. According to the Association, roughly 9 out of 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside a hospital do not survive, often because CPR is not started quickly enough. Acting immediately can double or even triple a person's chances of survival.

"We are thankful that the American Heart Association was once again a part of the MLB All-Star Game and are encouraged by the number of fans who were instructed on Hands-Only CPR at All-Star Village. As a proud member of the Smart Heart Sports Coalition and supporter of the American Heart Association's National of Lifesavers movement, MLB was honored to provide a platform at our jewel event for the Association to turn more fans into lifesavers by offering education and training on lifesaving skills," said Jon Coyles, senior vice president of drug, health & safety programs at Major League Baseball.

The appearance at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game built upon the American Heart Association's strong presence at major sporting events across the country, where it continues to engage fans in Hands-Only CPR and AED awareness. The Nation of Lifesavers Mobile CPR Unit has appeared at marquee sporting events including the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, MLB All-Star Weekend and NBA All-Star Weekend.

What is the Smart Heart Sports Coalition?

The Heart Association and MLB are founding members of the Smart Heart Sports Coalition established by the National Football League in 2023 with the goal of passing policies to prevent fatal outcomes from cardiac arrest among high school students. To date, more than 30 states require school athletic events and venues to implement three best practice policies:

Emergency Action Plans (EAPs) for each high school athletic venue that are widely distributed, posted, rehearsed, and updated annually; Clearly marked automated external defibrillator (AEDs) at each athletic venue or within 1-3 minutes of each venue where high school practices or competitions are held; CPR and AED education for coaches.

The American Heart Association and MLB are working to ensure communities nationwide are better prepared to respond when seconds matter most. Learning CPR takes just minutes but has the power to save a life. To get involved and become a lifesaver, visit Nation of Lifesavers.