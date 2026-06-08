Medicare insulin cap lowers out-of-pocket costs and boosts usage

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Emory UniversityJun 8 2026

The Inflation Reduction Act's attempt to improve insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries-by capping out-of-pocket costs at $35-was associated with lower out-of-pocket costs and increased insulin usage, but only for a small portion of U.S. patients, according to a new study published in JAMA on Saturday.

In an analysis of the insulin costs and use since cap took effect in 2023, researchers from Emory University, University of Southern California, and University of Wisconsin-Madison compared the before and after out-of-post cost per 30-day insulin supply, 30-day insulin fills, adherence, and persistence of the more than 2.8 million Medicare Part D beneficiaries using insulin. 

Key findings

  • The cap was associated with lower and more stable insulin out-of-pocket costs; previously, insulin out-of-pocket costs could double for some patients within a calendar year
  • The out-of-pocket insulin cost for the entire study cohort declined by about $5 per 30-day supply or about 21%
  • For people with high pre-policy insulin costs (at least $58 per 30-day supply, a group of about 250,000 people) fills increased by 8% and proportion of days covered increased by 5%
  • Medicare Part D beneficiaries are already a well-insured group. Only 13% of insulin fills would have exceeded the cap in 2021-2022, and most insulin users already benefitted from other affordability programs, such as Medicare's Senior Savings Model or Low-Income Subsidy Program
  • People who benefitted most from this cap were disproportionately non-Hispanic white, male, ages 65-75, had fee-for-service insurance, and were less likely to live in an urban area

Why this matters

When insulin users skip prescribed doses to save money, it can put patients with diabetes at risk of avoidable and potentially life-threatening adverse health outcomes.

The findings of this study-which was funded by a National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases grant-suggest the importance of further policies to boost insulin affordability. According to data released by The IQVIA Institute, a universal $35 cap on all insulin prescriptions would have saved insulin users in the United States $170 million in out-of-pocket costs in 2024.

What the experts say

Insulin users who previously faced high insulin costs improved their adherence to insulin after the cap, suggesting they had been skipping doses to save money. However, many Medicare patients already paid low prices. Future out-of-pocket caps will have the largest impact if they can target patients facing high out-of-pocket costs, such as people who are uninsured."

Rebecca Myerson, PhD, associate professor of health policy and management, Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health

"Making sure patients take their medication should be a greater clinical priority. This research demonstrates a powerful policy lever for doing so: reducing their out-of-pocket costs," says co-author Dana Goldman, PhD, founding director of the USC Schaeffer Institute for Public Policy & Government Service. 

Source:

Emory University

Journal reference:

Myerson, R., et al. (2026) Insulin Costs and Use by Medicare Beneficiaries After the Inflation Reduction Act Out-of-Pocket Cap. JAMA. DOI: 10.1001/jama.2026.5975. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2850128

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Insulin-dependent diabetes linked to sharply higher dementia risk
New therapies could help type 1 diabetes care move beyond insulin alone
Puberty reshapes DNA to worsen or reverse insulin resistance
Gut bacteria patterns help predict insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes, study finds
Mandated caps reduce insulin out-of-pocket costs among US Medicare beneficiaries
Maternal insulin resistance linked to higher abdominal fat in girls
Complete 3D map of pancreas reveals surviving insulin cells
Hepatitis C infection associated with reduced portal insulin levels

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers show how smartwatches can help identify insulin resistance