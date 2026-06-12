Cerebellar structural changes influence social behavior in autism

Researchers at Kanazawa University have identified a previously unrecognized mechanism by which structural changes in the cerebellum influence social behavior. The study demonstrates that disruption of specialized extracellular structures surrounding cerebellar neurons alters neuronal activity across brain circuits involved in social behavior. The findings provide new insight into the neural mechanisms associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Background

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized primarily by difficulties in social interaction and communication. Increasing evidence suggests that ASD arises not from dysfunction in a single brain region, but from alterations in the function of distributed neural circuits across the brain.

Among the brain regions gaining increasing attention in this context is the cerebellum. Traditionally known for its role in motor coordination, the cerebellum has more recently been recognized as an important regulator of higher-order brain functions, including cognition, emotion, and social behavior. However, the molecular and cellular mechanisms through which cerebellar abnormalities contribute to ASD-related social deficits have remained largely unclear.

Research highlights

In this study, researchers investigated how changes in cerebellar neural circuits may influence social behavior associated with ASD. The team analyzed multiple ASD mouse models representing both environmental and genetic risk factors: a prenatal valproic acid (VPA) exposure model and mice carrying a mutation in the ASD risk gene Chd8. The researchers focused on identifying brain alterations shared by these distinct models.

The analysis revealed that neurons in the deep cerebellar nuclei, a major output region of the cerebellum, exhibited a marked reduction in perineuronal nets (PNNs) in both ASD models. PNNs are specialized extracellular matrix structures that enwrap neurons and are known to stabilize neuronal excitability, regulate synaptic signaling, and support the maturation of neural circuits.

To examine the functional significance of this observation, the researchers selectively degraded PNNs in the cerebellar nuclei using an enzymatic approach. Mice with disrupted PNNs showed clear impairments in social behavior, including reduced social interaction and decreased interest in unfamiliar mice. These results indicate that intact PNN structures in the cerebellar nuclei are essential for normal social behavior.

Further experiments showed that social stimuli normally activate neurons in the cerebellar nuclei, and that this activity is transmitted to distant brain regions such as the midbrain and thalamus. In contrast, mice with disrupted PNNs showed little activation in these neurons, and neuronal activity across cerebellum-connected circuits was broadly reduced. This finding suggests that structural changes in the cerebellum can influence large-scale neural networks involved in social behavior.

The study also identified increased expression of the transcription factor ARNT2 in neurons lacking PNNs. ARNT2 regulates neuronal activity through transcriptional control of gene expression. Elevated ARNT2 levels appeared to shift neurons into a less responsive state. Importantly, suppressing ARNT2 restored both neuronal activity and social behavior, indicating that ARNT2 acts as a key molecular mediator linking PNN disruption to circuit dysfunction.

Together, these findings reveal a previously unknown mechanism in which reduced PNNs in the deep cerebellar nuclei alter neuronal activity and disrupt broader brain circuits, ultimately leading to social behavioral changes.

Significance of the study

Previous ASD research has often focused on abnormalities in the cerebral cortex or synaptic function, while the cerebellum has mainly been discussed in relation to motor symptoms. This study highlights a previously underappreciated factor-extracellular matrix structures in the cerebellum-as a critical regulator of neural circuits underlying social behavior.

By demonstrating that structural changes in the cerebellar microenvironment can influence brain-wide circuit activity, the findings provide a new perspective on the neural mechanisms underlying ASD. The results also underscore the importance of cerebellar circuitry in the regulation of social behavior.

Future directions

Future research will investigate whether similar mechanisms operate in the human brain and explore how modulation of cerebellar circuits may influence social behavior. Understanding how cerebellar networks interact with broader brain circuits may provide new insights into the neurobiology of ASD.

This work provides an important foundation for future studies aimed at clarifying the role of cerebellar circuitry in social behavior and advancing the scientific understanding of neurodevelopmental conditions such as ASD.