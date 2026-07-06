Some statins may increase erectile dysfunction risk

Could the type of statin matter for men's sexual health? A Mendelian randomization study suggests lipophilic statins may carry a higher long-term genetic risk of erectile dysfunction, while rosuvastatin appears to have a neutral effect.

Study: Causal association between statin use and erectile dysfunction: a 2-sample Mendelian randomization study. Image credit: michaelheim/Shutterstock.com

Certain cholesterol-lowering statins, particularly atorvastatin and simvastatin, may increase the long-term risk of erectile dysfunction, according to genetic evidence from a Mendelian randomization study published in Sexual Medicine.

Investigating statins and erectile dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction is a major public health crisis, affecting the quality of life of more than 300 million men worldwide. Vascular impairment, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is one of the major risk factors for erectile dysfunction. These vascular conditions disrupt normal blood flow to the penis, leading to erectile dysfunction.

Statins, a group of cholesterol-lowering medicines, are primarily used to treat conditions like dyslipidemia and cardiovascular disease. However, the effect of statins on erectile dysfunction remains a major debatable issue in medical science.

Some studies suggest that statins provide protection against erectile dysfunction and improve male sexual health. These benefits may be associated with statin-mediated increased bioavailability of nitric oxide and inhibition of signaling pathways that control cytoskeletal organization, cell migration, and contraction. These mechanisms improve vascular health and increase penile blood flow necessary for erection.

Some studies, on the other hand, link statin use to impaired erectile performance. Statin-mediated reduction in cholesterol level may explain these negative consequences. Cholesterol is required for the biosynthesis of testosterone and other male sex hormones. A reduction in cholesterol level is therefore associated with reduced blood levels of these hormones, which in turn can negatively impact sexual desire and erectile performance.

Given these conflicting findings, researchers in the Urology Department at The Sixth Hospital of Wuhan, China, used Mendelian randomization (MR) to investigate whether statin use has a causal effect on erectile dysfunction. They analyzed large-scale genome-wide association study (GWAS) data from the UK Biobank and FinnGen.

Mendelian randomization uses naturally occurring genetic variants associated with an exposure, in this case, statin use, to simulate a randomized clinical trial. Because these genetic variants are randomly inherited at conception, the approach helps reduce the influence of environmental confounding factors and reverse causation, providing stronger evidence for causal relationships than conventional observational studies.

Using genetic variants linked to overall statin use, as well as the commonly prescribed statins atorvastatin, simvastatin, and rosuvastatin, the researchers assessed whether genetically predicted statin use was causally associated with the risk of erectile dysfunction.

Atorvastatin and simvastatin show higher genetic risk

The Mendelian randomization analysis found genetic evidence that overall statin use was associated with a higher risk of erectile dysfunction. When the researchers examined individual statins, they found that this association was driven by the lipophilic statins atorvastatin and simvastatin, both of which showed significant links to increased erectile dysfunction risk. In contrast, rosuvastatin, a hydrophilic statin, showed no evidence of a causal association.

Additional analyses strengthened confidence in these findings. A directionality test supported that the observed relationship ran from statin use to erectile dysfunction rather than the reverse, while a leave-one-out analysis confirmed that the results were not unduly influenced by any single genetic variant.

Statin chemistry may explain differing erectile dysfunction risks

To explain why the effects differed between statin types, the researchers point to their distinct chemical properties. Lipophilic statins, such as atorvastatin and simvastatin, can more readily cross the blood-testis barrier and may interfere with testosterone production by suppressing local mevalonate metabolism. Although this mechanism has not yet been confirmed experimentally, the researchers suggest it could help explain why these statins were associated with a higher risk of erectile dysfunction.

By comparison, rosuvastatin is a hydrophilic statin with greater selectivity for the liver and a more limited ability to cross the blood-testis barrier. This difference may account for why the study found no evidence of a causal association between rosuvastatin use and erectile dysfunction.

The researchers also propose that differences in cholesterol-lowering potency may play a role. Because cholesterol is the starting material for testosterone and other steroid hormones, statins that produce a greater reduction in circulating cholesterol could leave less substrate available for hormone production, potentially contributing to the differences in erectile dysfunction risk observed between statin types.

One finding the authors urge readers to interpret with caution is the exceptionally strong association observed for atorvastatin. They explain that this estimate reflects the theoretical cumulative effect of lifelong genetic exposure to lower cholesterol biosynthesis rather than the risk faced by patients taking atorvastatin over a relatively short period in routine clinical practice. As such, the results should be viewed as genetic evidence supporting a biological link between certain statins and erectile dysfunction, rather than a direct measure of real-world clinical risk that should alter current prescribing practices or cause unnecessary concern.

Researchers call for cautious clinical interpretation

Overall, the study findings inform clinicians to routinely monitor the sexual health of patients who are on statin therapy. Prescribing rosuvastatin may be a beneficial strategy for patients experiencing erectile dysfunction.

The Mendelian randomization design used in the study represents lifelong exposure, limiting the evaluation of specific effects of medication dose or treatment duration. The authors also note that they were unable to perform analyses according to erectile dysfunction subtype or important clinical characteristics such as age, hypertension, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, limiting the ability to provide more personalized treatment guidance. The study population was restricted to European ancestry, which may limit the generalizability of its findings to other ethnic groups.

Future studies should consider these limitations and include the full spectrum of statin medications, such as lovastatin, pravastatin, and fluvastatin, for more conclusive risk interpretations.

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