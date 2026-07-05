Swiping-based dating apps show strongest ties to compulsive use and body dissatisfaction

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Swiping may not damage well-being across the board, but a new review finds the strongest links cluster around compulsive use, appearance pressure, and body-related vulnerabilities.

Study: A systematic review and meta-analysis of the mental health correlates of swiping-based dating app use. Image Credit: r.classen / Shutterstock

In a recent systematic review and meta-analysis published in the journal Communications Psychology, researchers synthesized data from 27 peer-reviewed studies comprising 21,263 participants to evaluate the mental health correlates of swiping-based dating apps. Review findings revealed a small-to-moderate global association between dating app use and adverse psychological outcomes.

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Specifically, the review found that rather than uniformly affecting all psychological facets under investigation, dating app engagement showed its strongest associations with behavioral dysregulation and appearance-related concerns. In contrast, the use of these apps was not statistically associated with a significant difference in participants’ overall life satisfaction or general well-being in the primary analysis.

The review further identified substantial heterogeneity in previous research findings, alongside gaps in mechanistic and longitudinal data. The authors recommend that future studies adopt intersectional, longitudinal designs to clarify temporal pathways and inform targeted digital mental health interventions.

Background

The global adoption of swipe-based apps like Tinder, Bumble, Grindr, and Hinge has been rapid, particularly among younger populations and in developed countries. Scientists have hypothesized that this transition from in-person romance-seeking to these digital platforms has reshaped modern intimacy and courtship patterns.

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Even when compared to interactions on traditional social media platforms, romance-seeking on dating apps is substantially faster-paced. The latter features highly gamified frameworks that heavily prioritize visual self-presentation and immediate, quantifiable evaluation.

Consequently, users may be exposed to continuous loops of instant validation or silent rejection, creating a psychological environment that differs from conventional in-person dating. Unfortunately, while substantial research has explored how general social networks affect mood disorders and self-esteem, the unique psychological implications of dating apps have remained fragmented.

Reviews on the topic indicate that previous literature predominantly treats mental health as a uniform concept and evaluates isolated symptoms (e.g., anxiety or self-image) without accounting for the participants’ holistic context. Consequently, it remains unclear whether these platforms are linked to generalizable patterns of decline in user well-being or if their emotional and behavioral correlates cluster around specific structural vulnerabilities intrinsic to dating app designs.

About the review

The present systematic review aimed to resolve these persistent empirical ambiguities by leveraging a meta-analytical framework to elucidate the associations between dating apps and users’ well-being and behavior. The review was pre-registered on PROSPERO and collated data from 27 peer-reviewed empirical studies published between 2012 and April 2025 (total participant n = 21,263 adults).

Summary statistics revealed that the sample population primarily comprised young adults (mean age = 23.2 years). Participants were predominantly women (67%), followed by men (32%). Participants identifying outside the binary comprised 61 individuals, or about 0.3% of the total sample, highlighting a lack of research representation of this gender-diverse group. Approximately 15% of participants self-identified as LGBTQ+ or as belonging to a sexual minority.

The meta-analyses used the Risk of Bias in Non-randomized Studies of Exposures (ROBINS-I) tool to assess the methodological quality of the included publications. Outcomes under evaluation were categorized into six distinct, theory-guided psychological clusters, namely: 1. Emotional distress, 2. General well-being, 3. Appearance evaluation, 4. Body pathology, 5. Behavioral dysregulation, and 6. Interpersonal sensitivity.

Finally, a cross-classified multilevel meta-analytic model was employed to account for data dependencies. Hedges' g was computed as the analyses’ standardized mean difference, thereby enabling comparisons between active dating app users and non-users.

Review findings

The meta-analysis demonstrated a small-to-moderate overall association between dating app use and adverse mental health outcomes (g = 0.28, p < 0.001). However, further evaluations identified a highly graded, domain-specific pattern that emerged when analyzing individual clusters.

The strongest observed association was within the behavioral dysregulation cluster (g = 0.44, p < 0.001), indicating that users reported higher levels of measures related to compulsive engagement, loss of control, and addictive-like overinvolvement, which the authors suggest may reflect reinforcement-driven patterns of use.

The next largest associations were observed for body pathology and disordered eating (g = 0.32, p < 0.001) and appearance evaluation concerns (g = 0.28, p < 0.001). Notably, women and sexual minority men demonstrated elevated vulnerability to body dissatisfaction and appearance-related anxieties.

Although effect sizes were smaller, interpersonal sensitivity (g = 0.28, p < 0.001) and emotional distress (g = 0.25, p < 0.001) also indicated adverse associations. Unexpectedly, the analyses failed to identify a statistical link between dating app use and general well-being or positive functioning in the primary model (g = 0.10, p = 0.119), although this cluster became significant after outlier exclusion in sensitivity analysis.

Conclusions

The present systematic review and meta-analysis indicate that swiping-based dating apps are associated with specific behavioral and self-evaluative vulnerabilities, but do not imply uniform or generalized psychological harm.

The authors interpreted these findings in relation to these apps’ interface design, which structurally prioritizes transactional, appearance-contingent validation, thereby potentially helping explain links with compulsive swiping and body dissatisfaction (particularly for marginalized groups).

The review further identified that previous research on the topic has relied heavily on cross-sectional surveys, preventing researchers from establishing whether dating apps cause these issues or simply attract vulnerable individuals. The authors recommend that long-term prospective tracking is essential to clarify these temporal pathways.

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Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

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Hugo Francisco de Souza

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Hugo Francisco de Souza

Hugo Francisco de Souza is a scientific writer based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. His academic passions lie in biogeography, evolutionary biology, and herpetology. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Indian Institute of Science, where he studies the origins, dispersal, and speciation of wetland-associated snakes. Hugo has received, amongst others, the DST-INSPIRE fellowship for his doctoral research and the Gold Medal from Pondicherry University for academic excellence during his Masters. His research has been published in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, including PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases and Systematic Biology. When not working or writing, Hugo can be found consuming copious amounts of anime and manga, composing and making music with his bass guitar, shredding trails on his MTB, playing video games (he prefers the term ‘gaming’), or tinkering with all things tech.

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