Asthma care is evolving. How FeNO testing is changing the way we treat asthma

Bedfont® Scientific Limited, an innovative leader in breath analysis and Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) testing for asthma care with the NObreath®, welcomes the news that over 1 million people with asthma are now using combination inhalers following the joint 2024 asthma guidelines from the National Institute for Care Excellence (NICE), the British Thoracic Society (BTS), and the Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN). This milestone marks a significant shift in asthma management in the UK, with NObreath® sales exceeding 1,240 units since the update.

Asthma care is evolving. How FeNO testing is changing the way we treat asthma
NObreath FeNO test. Image Credit: NObreath

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The well-known blue reliever inhaler helps control symptoms but doesn’t address the underlying airway inflammation, the key driver of asthma. Airway inflammation cannot be seen or felt, so whilst patients may not be experiencing any symptoms, the inflammation could be building below the surface, leading to an exacerbation or asthma attack. The NObreath® FeNO device can quickly measure airway inflammation, giving clinicians valuable objective insight enabling them to tailor treatment effectively.

Switching patients to combination inhalers ensures not only symptom relief but also inflammation control. The updated guideline reflects a growing emphasis on prevention-focused asthma care, including earlier anti-inflammatory treatment and reduced reliance on symptom relief alone.

Seeing more than 1 million people now using combination inhalers marks a significant milestone in the evolution of asthma care. It reflects a growing emphasis on prevention-focused asthma care, including earlier anti-inflammatory treatment and reduced reliance on symptom relief alone. At Bedfont®, we’re proud that FeNO testing is helping support this shift towards more proactive, personalized care. Through the NObreath®, we are helping clinicians gain objective insight into airway inflammation, supporting better-informed decisions and improved long-term outcomes. Everyone deserves access to better asthma care, empowering them to live healthier lives with greater confidence and control.” 

Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

Bedfont® works closely with its UK distributor, Intermedical UK, to expand access to FeNO testing nationwide. Intermedical launched its NObreath® 3000 campaign last year, signifying a major milestone of 3,000 NObreath® sales in the UK. It also reported growing sales following the guideline update, with over 1,240 devices sold since November 2024 alone, demonstrating the impact of national guidance on asthma care.

A FeNO test with the NObreath® can assess inflammation by measuring nitric oxide (NO) levels in exhaled breath, a biomarker of airway inflammation. The test is quick, easy, and non-invasive, supporting clinicians' decision-making and treatment plans aligned with evolving guidelines.

This milestone reflects a broader shift in asthma care towards precision medicine, biomarker-driven approaches, and more personalized management, all aimed at improving patient outcomes worldwide.

The NObreath® FeNO device has been improving asthma care for over 15 years.

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NObreath

Posted in: Device / Technology News

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