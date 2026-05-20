Bedfont® Scientific targets international growth at EAACI Congress 2026

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Bedfont® Scientific Ltd., an innovative leader in the medical breath analysis industry with almost 50 years of experience, is pleased to join thousands of healthcare experts at this year’s European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2026 at stand I03 to showcase its NObreath® and Gastrolyzer® range of non-invasive breath analysis devices.

Image Credit: Bedfont® Scientific Ltd.

The congress, taking place in Istanbul, Türkiye from Friday 12th to Sunday 14th of June, is widely recognized as the world’s largest and most influential meeting dedicated to allergy and clinical immunology. It brings together thousands of clinicians, researchers and healthcare professionals from across the globe each year to share new ideas and showcase innovations in diagnostics, playing a central role in advancing research, education and patient care in allergic diseases such as asthma and food allergy.

Attending the EAACI Congress 2026 reflects our commitment to strengthening our global network. We look forward to connecting with like-minded organisations, sharing insights into our technology, and exploring new distribution partnerships with those seeking innovative solutions. We see EAACI as a key opportunity to build relationships that will drive future growth in the allergy and immunology space.”

Jason Smith, CEO, Bedfont®

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The Bedfont® team is pleased to be joined by its Turkish distributor, Teknikel, to demonstrate its Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) and hydrogen and methane breath testing (HMBT) technologies, highlighting how these innovative tools can support improved diagnosis, monitoring, and the management of respiratory and gastrointestinal conditions.

The team will be at stand I03, where you can find the NObreath® FeNO device, which has been improving asthma care and management for over 15 years, providing an objective insight into airway inflammation, a key driver of asthma symptoms. And the Gastrolyzer® range of HMBT devices, which have been aiding gastrointestinal investigation for over 35 years, enabling clinicians to tailor treatment effectively.

For Bedfont®, this congress is invaluable not only for showcasing its solutions but also for engaging with partners and stakeholders as it continues to advance technology and expand its global reach.

Source:

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

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