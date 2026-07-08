Review highlights pregnancy and miscarriage rates among transmasculine people

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WileyJul 8 2026Reviewed

A recent review of published research provides some evidence that a small but noteworthy minority of transmasculine people (trans, nonbinary, and other gender expansive people who were assigned female at birth) have pregnancies (6%–9%) and children (4%–9%), including after transition. The systematic review published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica also found possibly higher miscarriage rates and very little evidence on postnatal depression rates in transmasculine people who became pregnant.

Investigators identified 44 relevant studies for their review. Testosterone use before pregnancy seemed to be associated with fewer conceptions compared with never having taken it, but it was insufficient to rely upon as contraception. Pregnancy loss seemed to be higher in those exposed to testosterone before or during pregnancy. The authors noted that much more evidence would be needed before the full picture becomes clear.

This comprehensive work has shown important gaps in knowledge on transmasculine pregnancies. It demonstrates the need for more trans-specific research that could be done by academics and research bodies working together with transmasculine people with lived experience. Transmasculine people can have contraceptive, abortion, pregnancy, maternity and gynecological needs, and must be treated with respect by health services."

Catherine Meads, MD, PhD, corresponding author, Anglia Ruskin University, UK

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Meads, C., et al. (2026). Transmasculine pregnancy—Occurrence, associations, and outcomes: A quantitative systematic review. Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica. DOI: 10.1111/aogs.70276. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/aogs.70276

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

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