Study reveals regional disparities in Brazilian childhood leukemia mortality

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen (LMU)Jul 23 2026Reviewed

An international study involving LMU found regional differences in childhood lymphoid leukemia mortality across Brazil.

Why do children with lymphoid leukemia face markedly different mortality rates depending on where they live in Brazil? In a collaboration between researchers at LMU and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), trends in childhood lymphoid leukemia mortality in Brazil over more than two decades were analyzed, along with the association of regional development and healthcare structures with the observed disparities. The findings have been published in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas.

The study shows that mortality increased particularly in Brazil's socioeconomically disadvantaged North and Northeast, while rates remained stable or declined in more affluent regions. Improvements in primary health care alone were not sufficient to reduce these disparities. Instead, the researchers highlight the need of targeted, region-specific strategies strengthening specialized pediatric oncology services and improving access to timely diagnosis and treatment to address subnational inequities in childhood cancer outcomes.

Our findings show that health inequalities extend far beyond access to healthcare alone. Reducing childhood leukemia mortality requires addressing the underlying social and structural inequalities that continue to affect vulnerable populations."

Bárbara Sarni Sanches, doctoral candidate and first author

"The strength of our study lies in linking longitudinal leukemia mortality data with complex socioeconomic and healthcare information. Using biostatistical methods, we combined these data into two meaningful indices, used them to model mortality and investigate their association with regional differences in mortality trends," says Dr. Ursula Berger from LMU's Institute for Medical Information Processing, Biometry and Epidemiology (IBE).

According to professor Marcelo Gerardin Poirot Land, from the Faculty of Medicine at UFRJ, the findings provide important evidence to support the planning of public policies aimed at reducing health inequalities. In addition, the study highlights the importance of international scientific collaboration and research networks in addressing complex public health challenges. The partnership between UFRJ and LMU brings together expertise in epidemiology, biostatistics, and public health, enabling the application of innovative methodologies to investigate the determinants of childhood leukemia mortality in Brazil.

Source:

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen (LMU)

Journal reference:

Sanches, B. S., et al. (2026). Spatiotemporal analysis and socioeconomic determinants of pediatric lymphoid leukemias mortality in Brazil from 2000 to 2021: an ecological study. The Lancet Regional Health - Americas. DOI: 10.1016/j.lana.2026.101557. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanam/article/PIIS2667-193X(26)00187-0/fulltext

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals how leukemia cells invade lungs and cause breathing problems
New FUSILLI tool improves gene fusion detection in pediatric leukemia
Early life exposure to PFAS associated with common childhood leukemia
Morning naps may flag higher mortality risk in older adults
Weight loss and anti-inflammatory drugs combine to combat leukemia
Diverse leukemia stem cells may drive AML relapse after therapy
Study reveals why patients with rare leukemia develop resistance to tagraxofusp
Gaining weight before age 30 tied to higher mortality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Gene fusion patterns refine classification of rare acute leukemias