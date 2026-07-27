Casdatifan demonstrates durable responses in advanced kidney cancer trial

A new multi-center clinical study is shedding light on a potential new approach for patients with advanced kidney cancer, offering measurable clinical responses alongside a clearer view into how the disease operates beneath the surface.

Findings from the ARC-20 phase 1 clinical trial show that casdatifan, an oral investigational therapy designed to inhibit hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha, produced durable tumor responses with a manageable safety profile in patients with heavily pretreated clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the most common form of kidney cancer. The study appears in Nature.

For a disease that often adapts and resists treatment, the results provide an early signal that a more targeted approach may help slow its momentum.

"These findings are encouraging and suggest we may be able to better understand which patients benefit from targeting this pathway," said co-author of the study, Jamie Merchan, M.D., co-leader of the Translational and Clinical Oncology Research Program at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and director of its Phase 1 Clinical Trials Program.

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is driven in large part by abnormal activation of HIF-2α, a transcription factor that helps tumors grow, spread and survive in low-oxygen environments.

In many ways, the pathway acts like a control center inside the tumor, switching on signals that fuel its growth. While earlier therapies have attempted to interrupt this process, response rates have remained limited in patients whose disease progresses after initial treatment.

Casdatifan was designed to more effectively interrupt that signal, with characteristics intended to improve how the drug reaches and engages tumor tissue.

The ARC-20 study enrolled 127 patients with advanced, treatment-resistant disease, most of whom had received multiple prior therapies. Among patients receiving the recommended dose, the confirmed objective response rate was 35%. Across the full study population, the response rate was 31%, with more than 80% of patients achieving disease control, including stable disease.

Responses occurred within a median of approximately three months. In some cases, tumors continued to shrink over time rather than plateau early.

"These results are notable in a heavily pretreated population," said Merchan. "They suggest this approach may provide meaningful activity for patients who have limited options."

The study was a single-arm, early-phase trial and was not designed to compare casdatifan directly with other therapies. Differences in study design and patient populations also limit cross-trial comparisons.

A defining feature of the study is how closely it connects what is happening in the clinic to what is happening inside the tumor. Researchers observed that reductions in serum erythropoietin, a marker regulated by HIF-2α, were associated with higher response rates, lower rates of disease progression and longer progression-free survival.

Tumor analyses reinforced the pattern. Patients whose tumors showed higher levels of HIF-2α-related activity were more likely to benefit, suggesting the drug is engaging the pathway it was designed to target. Together, these findings begin to map a clearer connection between tumor biology and treatment response, helping researchers see not just whether a therapy works, but why.

"This is an important step in understanding how tumor biology may help guide treatment decisions," Merchan said.

The safety profile of casdatifan was consistent with other therapies targeting the same pathway. Common side effects included anemia, fatigue and hypoxia, most of which were managed with supportive care and dose adjustments. Treatment discontinuation related to the study drug was infrequent, and no treatment-related deaths were reported.

While the results are encouraging, researchers emphasize that additional studies are needed to better define the role of casdatifan in treating advanced kidney cancer. Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating the therapy in combination with other treatments to determine whether outcomes can be further improved.

Casdatifan remains investigational in this setting and is not yet part of standard treatment.

For now, the ARC-20 study offers a clearer glimpse into how targeting a central cancer pathway may influence outcomes, particularly in tumors that appear to depend on that signal.

"In a disease that can shift and adapt over time, even a clearer line of sight into its underlying biology represents meaningful progress, helping guide where research and treatment strategies move next," Dr. Merchan.