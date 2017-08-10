Study reveals strong prognostic indicators of survival in resected pancreatic cancer

August 10, 2017

A new study of patients who underwent curative surgical removal of a pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma showed that two of the nine preoperative factors analyzed were strongly predictive of poor prognosis regardless of the tumor stage. Preoperative assessment of these prognostic biomarkers might help in planning treatment strategies to improve patient outcomes, according to an article published in Journal of Pancreatic Cancer, a peer-reviewed open access publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available on the Journal of Pancreatic Cancer website.

Related Stories

The article entitled "C-Reactive Protein/Albumin Ratio and Prognostic Nutritional Index Are Strong Prognostic Indicators of Survival in Resected Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma," was coauthored by Masahide Ikeguchi, Takehiko Hanaki, Kanenori Endo, Kazunori Suzuki, Seiichi Nakamura, Takashi Sawata, and Tetsu Shimizu from Tottori Prefectural Central Hospital, Tottori, Japan. The researchers evaluated the following indicators before tumor resection in 43 patients treated over 9 years: operative procedure, operation time, tumor stage, measures of preoperative serum amylase, C-reactive protein/albumin ratio, neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio, prognostic nutritional index, carcinoembryonic antigen, and carbohydrate antigen 19-9.

"In this article, the authors provide a comprehensive analysis of prognostic indicators for patients with pancreatic cancer," says Journal of Pancreatic Cancer Editor-in-Chief Charles J. Yeo, MD, Department of Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University.

Source:

http://www.liebertpub.com/global/pressrelease/researchers-identify-strong-prognostic-indicators-of-survival-following-pancreatic-tumor-removal/2232/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover mechanism that plays key role in development of resistance to immunotherapy
Researchers uncover new mechanism that promotes growth of blood vessels in tumors
UMMS scientists design human protein-based tumor-targeting MRI contrast agent
Combining intraoperative imaging with PET scans helps surgeons remove hidden cancer cells
Scientists reveal role of cellular prion protein in development of NF2-related tumors
CHLA researchers succeed in better defining rare pediatric malignant liver disease
Bone metastasis-targeting drug shows potential as new therapeutic strategy for osteosarcoma
Study links heart failure biomarker to tumors observed in rare genetic diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Peerbridge Health has the vision to remove all wires associated with monitoring patients. For example, typically, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring systems have a multitude of wires. They started building a wireless ECG monitoring system called the Peerbridge Cor™ to improve ECG monitoring from the ground up.

Wireless remote monitoring: the future for patients with atrial fibrillation?

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Food allergies affect approximately 8% of school children in the United States and the United Kingdom. The highest prevalence of food allergies is in Australia affecting approximately 10% of young children. It is lower in the developing world.

Tackling food allergies: is immunotherapy the answer?

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

The main challenges in optimizing beer shelf life is that most manufacturers can only perform accelerated shelf life testing on packaged beer. So, it's almost impossible to determine where in the process you've had a positive or a negative impact on the freshness of the beer.

Optimizing beer’s shelf life using benchtop EPR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study: Personalized neoantigen vaccine stimulates strong anti-tumor response in melanoma patients