Breastfeeding linked to lower risk of endometriosis

August 30, 2017

Endometriosis is a chronic and incurable gynecologic disorder that affects approximately 10 percent of women in the United States. Its symptoms can be debilitating and include chronic pelvic pain, painful periods and pain during intercourse. A new study by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital finds that women who breastfed for longer periods of time had significantly lower risk of being diagnosed with endometriosis, offering new insights into a condition that, up until now, has had very few known, modifiable risk factors. The team's findings are published today in The BMJ.

"We found that women who breastfed for a greater duration were less likely to be diagnosed with endometriosis," said corresponding author Leslie Farland, ScM, ScD, a research scientist at the Center for Infertility and Reproductive Surgery at BWH. "Given the chronic nature of endometriosis and that very few modifiable risk factors are currently known, breastfeeding may be an important modifiable behavior to reduce the risk of endometriosis among women after pregnancy."

The team used data from the Nurses' Health Study II (NHSII), a prospective cohort study that began in 1989. In the current analysis, researchers followed thousands of women for more than 20 years. During that time period, 3,296 women in the study were surgically diagnosed with endometriosis after their first pregnancy. The research team examined how long each woman breastfed, exclusively breastfed (breastfed without the introduction of solid food or formula), and how much time passed before their first postpartum period.

The team found that for every three additional months that mothers breastfed per pregnancy, women experienced an 8 percent drop in risk of endometriosis. This drop was even higher for mothers who exclusively breastfed: risk of endometriosis dropped 14 percent for every three additional months of exclusive breastfeeding per pregnancy. Researchers also looked at the effect of breastfeeding across reproductive lifetime - that is, breastfeeding more than one child. Women who breastfed exclusively for 18 months or more across their reproductive lifetime had a nearly 30 percent lower risk of being diagnosed with endometriosis.

Related Stories

The team investigated whether the decreased risk was due to postpartum amenorrhea - the temporary absence of menstrual periods that occurs when a woman is breastfeeding. They found that this accounted for some - but not all - of the effect, suggesting that breastfeeding may influence endometriosis risk through other mechanisms as well. Breastfeeding changes many of the hormones in a woman's body, including oxytocin, estrogen, gonadotropin-releasing hormone and others for which there is evidence of a role in endometriosis pathophysiology.

The authors note that although they find a robust association between breastfeeding and lower risk of endometriosis, they cannot disentangle whether women who breastfeed are less likely to develop the disease itself, or whether women who breastfeed are less likely to experience pain symptoms severe enough to indicate a surgical evaluation.

The study did not include women who had been diagnosed with endometriosis prior to their first pregnancy, but the researchers are interested in investigating whether breastfeeding could help ease the symptoms of endometriosis for women who already have been diagnosed with the disease.

"Our findings lend support to the body of public health and policy literature that advocates for the promotion of breastfeeding," said Farland. "Our work has important implications for advising women who are looking to lower their risk of endometriosis. We hope that future research will illuminate whether breastfeeding could help lessen the symptoms of endometriosis among women who have already been diagnosed."

Source:

http://www.brighamandwomens.org/about_bwh/publicaffairs/news/PressReleases/PressRelease.aspx?sub=0&PageID=2823

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds breastfeeding could lower a mothers risk of a heart attack or stroke later in life
FDA approves Besponsa – Pfizer’s new drug for rare form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia
New review examines factors that may cause women to stop breastfeeding early
Benefits of full breastfeeding in newborns could last through to early adulthood, research shows
FDA labeling rule helps providers better explain medication risks and benefits to pregnant, breastfeeding patients
Study finds link between breastfeeding duration, maternal obesity and NAFLD in adolescents
Early placement of hormonal IUD does not negatively affect breastfeeding or lactation
Breastfeeding is currently failing to meet recommended standards across the globe, UNICEF and WHO report reveals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Prolonged breastfeeding linked to dental cavities in children