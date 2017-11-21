Research paves way for development of vaccines against mycoplasma bacteria

November 21, 2017

Mycoplasma bacteria are one of the most common causes of bacterial pneumonia in children. It is still unclear how the disease develops. Researchers from the University Children's Hospital Zurich and UZH have now demonstrated that there are specific immune cells, so-called B cells, which are crucial for recovery from the infection. The antibodies produced by these cells eliminate mycoplasma in the lungs, whereas these bacteria can persist in the upper respiratory tract. The team of researchers cultured the bacteria with a fluorescent dye and were thus for the first time able to visually track the pathogen in the lung and upper respiratory tract during an infection. The findings from the newly developed mouse model mimic clinical observations in children, whose upper respiratory tracts still contained mycoplasma following an infection.

Related Stories

Different immune responses in the lung and upper respiratory tract

Infectious disease specialist Patrick Meyer Sauteur showed together with the international team that there are significant differences between the lung and the upper respiratory tract in the immune response after an infection. The researchers found more so-called IgM and IgG antibodies in the lung as well as an increase and activation of B cells in local lymph nodes - which meant that pathogens were able to be eliminated within weeks. In contrast, in the upper respiratory tract they found IgA antibodies but no activation of B cells, which corresponds to the observed persistence of the pathogen at this site. In the end, experiments carried out with B cell-deficient mice demonstrated that the transfer of antibodies into these mice effectively eliminated the bacteria in the lung, but was not able to clear the bacteria in the upper respiratory tract.

B cells with crucial role

"This data is the first proof that the antibody response is crucial to clear pulmonary infections caused by mycoplasma," states Patrick Meyer Sauteur. These findings may help develop specific vaccines that elicit antibody responses to protect from infection: "Our work paves the way for the development of vaccines against mycoplasma. Target groups for such vaccines would include young children without treatment alternatives as a result of the emerging resistance to antibiotics against mycoplasma in certain countries," concludes Meyer Sauteur.

Source:

http://www.media.uzh.ch/en/Press-Releases/2017/Pneumonia.html

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Good-guy bacteria may help individuals respond well to cancer immunotherapy
Children with respiratory tract infections have increased risk for asthma, worse lung function in later life
Sodium channels play important role in keeping tiny lung capillaries from leaking, worsening pneumonia
Research deepens understanding of interconnection between nervous and immune system
Vaccines in the Aging Population
Research finds new therapeutic strategy to prevent infections in spinal cord injury patients
New study shows how staph cells evade the body's immune system
Breakthrough discovery could radically change approach to treating Klebsiella infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New vaccine for pneumonia holds promise to save thousands of lives